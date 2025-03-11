TCU Baseball: At Texas State Preview
The 12-4 TCU Horned Frogs are on a five-game winning streak after sweeping the mid-week and weekend series the past week. Now, for the first time in nine games, the Frogs will go on the road to play the Texas State Bobcats.
Texas State is 8-7 and has only won seven of their last 11 games despite starting the season 4-0. They lost this past weekend's series to Campbell 2-1. The Bobcats aren't to be taken lightly, though, as they have wins over then-ranked number one Texas A&M and number 19-ranked Oklahoma State, both mid-week games they were able to walk away with.
Jackson Teer will get the start for Texas State, sporting a 7.45 ERA in 9.2 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts to five walks. Louis Rodriguez will be on the mound for the Frogs. He comes into the contest with a 2.45 ERA in 11 innings pitched with 14 strikeouts to four walks; opponents are hitting .250 off of him this season.
Ryne Farber is the only member of the Bobcats hitting over .300 on the season with a .321 average and is a one-man wrecking crew on offense, leading the teams in hits, runs, stolen bases, and walks. Austin Eaton is the power provider in the lineup as he paces the team with four home runs and is second in RBIs behind Ethan Farris' 11 on the season.
Frog Focus
1. Racking up the Ribbies
TCU has four players with double-digit RBIs on the season: Chase Brunson, Isaac Cadena, Sam Myers, and Sawyer Strosnider.
2. Win Streak Powered by Runs
During the five-game win streak, TCU is outscoring opponents 54-21
3. Consistency in the Nine Spot
Sawyer Strosnider led all hitters last week with a .611 batting average and eight RBIs.
4. The Best Shortstop in the State
Anthony Silva hit .500 last week and raised his team-leading batting average to .326.
5. Whiffs and Control
The Frogs rank 22nd in the country in K/BB ratio at 3.21 and are 12th with walks per nine with a 3.00.
