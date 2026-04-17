Big 12 Fraud Watch Week 5 Who's Real and Who's Getting Away With It

Fraud Watch doesn't predict. It gets confirmed.

The last Big 12 Fraud Watch column set up three pressure points. Could TCU handle Arizona at home? Could Baylor finally create separation? Would Texas Tech keep getting dragged across the finish line by its offense?

Two of those held. One didn't.

TCU was the miss. The Frogs should have won. Instead, they lost Game 1, 4-3. Played a doubleheader on Saturday, shutting out Arizona in Game 2, 5-0, but dropped Game 3, thus the series, by one run, 3-2. That was the exact kind of series the last column called a control test, and TCU didn't pass it.

Baylor still looks like a team surviving more than controlling. The Bears lost the first two games at Cincinnati, 11-1 and 8-0 before taking the finale 8-3. That's not separation . That's damage control.

Texas Tech still looks like the same team. Big offense. Real flaws. The Red Raiders lost at home against West Virginia. Game 1 loss: 12-8. Game 2 win: 4-1. And, Game 3 loss: 10-2.

Weekend Table Results

Matchup/Storyline What the Last Column Said What Happened Verdict Takeaway TCU vs Arizona TCU should take the series unless it gave one away Lost series at home Miss TCU stays in prove-it territory Baylor vs Cincinnati Baylor needed to show seperation Baylor lost first two, won game 3. Hit Still living close Texas Tech vs West Virginia Offense covering cracks Lost series at home Hit Same issue Kansas vs UCF Watch spot Kansas Swept New Flag Winning big, still questions.

The Team Winning While Losing on Paper

This is exactly what this weekly column is all about. Who's living on borrowed time?

No 18 (D1 Baseball) Kansas is the easiest team in the Big 12 to question right now.

The Jayhawks are 12-3 in conference play and sit atop the standings. But the profile still doesn't match the record. The ERA is 5.38, and the defense has 42 errors. That's not clean baseball.

They just swept UCF. UCF has the better pitching numbers, the better defensive numbers, but Kansas got the wins.

That gap between results and profile is exactly what Fraud Watch is built for.

We all know what this looks like.

You walk out of the ballpark, and you're not even sure how you feel. You won, but it didn't feel like it. Or you lost, and you're sitting there thinking you probably should've had two out of the three.

IYKYK

That's what Fraud Watch is trying to capture. Not just the result, but how it actually felt. The swings that never came back around. The inning that got away. The series that flipped on one pitch.

Because in this league, that is the difference.

Who Actually Look Good Right Now

Right now, West Virginia and Arizona State look strong. Their results and stats make sense.

Feb 28, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; Tennessee Volunteers against Arizona State Sun Devils during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

West Virginia has the league's best ERA and fielding percentage. They also just won a road series in Lubbock against the Red Raiders. That's real.

Arizona State keeps stacking wins with one of the better offensive profiles in the conference. Not perfect. But consistent.

Houston, on the other hand, is bringing up the bottom of the Big 12. They're 3-12 in league play and just got swept by BYU. The numbers and results both say the same thing. And, guess who's playing each other this weekend? Houston vs. West Virginia in Morgantown. No big surprises expected, but a shake-up would be fun.

Weekend Predictions Table

Upcoming Series What the Numbers Say Fraud Watch Angle Prediction Kansas State @ Arizona K-State has the better profile Arizona is no longer easy Kansas State 2-1 Arizona State @ BYU ASU has the cleaner offense BYU exposure test Arizona State 2-1 TCU @ Baylor Both 8-7 with flaws Loser gets pulled deeper into Fraud Watch Baylor 2-1 Cincinnati @ UCF UCF has strong pitching profile Sneaky good test UCF 2-1 Houston @ West Virginia WVU is the cleanest team Should look clean West Virginia Sweep Kansas @ Oklahoma State Kansas is on alert, OSU has the test Truth weekend Oklahoma State 2-1 Texas Tech @ Utah Elite offense, shaky pitching Chaos series Texas Tech 2-1

The Series That Matters Most: TCU at Baylor

This is the biggest Fraud Watch match-up of the weekend.

TCU Baseball all high-fives after bringing runs in | Emma Swinney for KillerFrogs.com

Both teams are 8-7, and their stats are darn near identical. Neither team is clean. Baylor hasn't created separation, and TCU hasn't shown consistency.

Last time TCU faced a team close to its level on paper, it took games 2 and 3 to win the series. That was K-State in the Little Apple.

Unfortunately, the loser of this series gets pulled deeper into Fraud Watch. And fans, on both sides, are likely to add a few gray hairs. It's going to be a battle.

For TCU, it's simple. They can't afford another weekend where they stay close but don't finish. Losing the Arizona series kept them in that gray area. Winning in Waco is critical for the Horned Frogs.

Bottom Line

Last weekend confirmed Baylor and Texas Tech. TCU missed it's chance to clear itself.

Kansas is now the most interesting team in the league. West Virginia looks the cleanest. And the biggest series of the weekend sits in Waco.

Which teams are one bad inning away from getting exposed?

Stay Connected Over the Weekend

Join the conversation on the KillerFrogs.com forum as this weekend plays out. Every series has a moment that flips it, and that's usually where Fraud Watch shows up.

You can watch or listen to TCU @ Baylor on ESPN+ or KTCU 88.7. Join the conversation in the KillerFrogs.com Fan Forum.

Frogs play at 6:30 PM, Friday. 2:00 PM Saturday, and 1 PM, Sunday.

Keep your eyes on the Kansas vs. Oklahoma State series in Stillwater, OK.