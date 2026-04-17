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Big 12 Fraud Watch Week 5 Who's Real and Who's Getting Away With It

Last weekend confirmed the biggest warning signs in the Big 12 and exposed one prediction that didn't hold. Now Week 6 brings a new round of match-ups that will show who's real and who's just surviving.
Ryann Zeller|
TCU Baseball 2026
TCU Baseball 2026 | Emma Swinney for KillerFrogs.com

In this story:

TCU Horned Frogs

Fraud Watch doesn't predict. It gets confirmed.

The last Big 12 Fraud Watch column set up three pressure points. Could TCU handle Arizona at home? Could Baylor finally create separation? Would Texas Tech keep getting dragged across the finish line by its offense?

Two of those held. One didn't.

TCU was the miss. The Frogs should have won. Instead, they lost Game 1, 4-3. Played a doubleheader on Saturday, shutting out Arizona in Game 2, 5-0, but dropped Game 3, thus the series, by one run, 3-2. That was the exact kind of series the last column called a control test, and TCU didn't pass it.

Baylor still looks like a team surviving more than controlling. The Bears lost the first two games at Cincinnati, 11-1 and 8-0 before taking the finale 8-3. That's not separation . That's damage control.

Texas Tech still looks like the same team. Big offense. Real flaws. The Red Raiders lost at home against West Virginia. Game 1 loss: 12-8. Game 2 win: 4-1. And, Game 3 loss: 10-2.

Weekend Table Results

Matchup/Storyline

What the Last Column Said

What Happened

Verdict

Takeaway

TCU vs Arizona

TCU should take the series unless it gave one away

Lost series at home

Miss

TCU stays in prove-it territory

Baylor vs Cincinnati

Baylor needed to show seperation

Baylor lost first two, won game 3.

Hit

Still living close

Texas Tech vs West Virginia

Offense covering cracks

Lost series at home

Hit

Same issue

Kansas vs UCF

Watch spot

Kansas Swept

New Flag

Winning big, still questions.

The Team Winning While Losing on Paper

This is exactly what this weekly column is all about. Who's living on borrowed time?

No 18 (D1 Baseball) Kansas is the easiest team in the Big 12 to question right now.

The Jayhawks are 12-3 in conference play and sit atop the standings. But the profile still doesn't match the record. The ERA is 5.38, and the defense has 42 errors. That's not clean baseball.

They just swept UCF. UCF has the better pitching numbers, the better defensive numbers, but Kansas got the wins.

That gap between results and profile is exactly what Fraud Watch is built for.

We all know what this looks like.

You walk out of the ballpark, and you're not even sure how you feel. You won, but it didn't feel like it. Or you lost, and you're sitting there thinking you probably should've had two out of the three.

IYKYK

That's what Fraud Watch is trying to capture. Not just the result, but how it actually felt. The swings that never came back around. The inning that got away. The series that flipped on one pitch.

Because in this league, that is the difference.

Who Actually Look Good Right Now

Right now, West Virginia and Arizona State look strong. Their results and stats make sense.

Arizona State Sun Devils among the "Legit" teams in the Big 12
Feb 28, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; Tennessee Volunteers against Arizona State Sun Devils during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

West Virginia has the league's best ERA and fielding percentage. They also just won a road series in Lubbock against the Red Raiders. That's real.

Arizona State keeps stacking wins with one of the better offensive profiles in the conference. Not perfect. But consistent.

Houston, on the other hand, is bringing up the bottom of the Big 12. They're 3-12 in league play and just got swept by BYU. The numbers and results both say the same thing. And, guess who's playing each other this weekend? Houston vs. West Virginia in Morgantown. No big surprises expected, but a shake-up would be fun.

Weekend Predictions Table

Upcoming Series

What the Numbers Say

Fraud Watch Angle

Prediction

Kansas State @ Arizona

K-State has the better profile

Arizona is no longer easy

Kansas State 2-1

Arizona State @ BYU

ASU has the cleaner offense

BYU exposure test

Arizona State 2-1

TCU @ Baylor

Both 8-7 with flaws

Loser gets pulled deeper into Fraud Watch

Baylor 2-1

Cincinnati @ UCF

UCF has strong pitching profile

Sneaky good test

UCF 2-1

Houston @ West Virginia

WVU is the cleanest team

Should look clean

West Virginia Sweep

Kansas @ Oklahoma State

Kansas is on alert, OSU has the test

Truth weekend

Oklahoma State 2-1

Texas Tech @ Utah

Elite offense, shaky pitching

Chaos series

Texas Tech 2-1

The Series That Matters Most: TCU at Baylor

This is the biggest Fraud Watch match-up of the weekend.

TCU Baseball all high-fives after bringing runs in, Lupton Stadium, 2026
TCU Baseball all high-fives after bringing runs in | Emma Swinney for KillerFrogs.com

Both teams are 8-7, and their stats are darn near identical. Neither team is clean. Baylor hasn't created separation, and TCU hasn't shown consistency.

Last time TCU faced a team close to its level on paper, it took games 2 and 3 to win the series. That was K-State in the Little Apple.

Unfortunately, the loser of this series gets pulled deeper into Fraud Watch. And fans, on both sides, are likely to add a few gray hairs. It's going to be a battle.

For TCU, it's simple. They can't afford another weekend where they stay close but don't finish. Losing the Arizona series kept them in that gray area. Winning in Waco is critical for the Horned Frogs.

Bottom Line

Last weekend confirmed Baylor and Texas Tech. TCU missed it's chance to clear itself.

Kansas is now the most interesting team in the league. West Virginia looks the cleanest. And the biggest series of the weekend sits in Waco.

Which teams are one bad inning away from getting exposed?

Stay Connected Over the Weekend

Join the conversation on the KillerFrogs.com forum as this weekend plays out. Every series has a moment that flips it, and that's usually where Fraud Watch shows up.

You can watch or listen to TCU @ Baylor on ESPN+ or KTCU 88.7. Join the conversation in the KillerFrogs.com Fan Forum.

Frogs play at 6:30 PM, Friday. 2:00 PM Saturday, and 1 PM, Sunday.

Keep your eyes on the Kansas vs. Oklahoma State series in Stillwater, OK.

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Ryann Zeller
RYANN ZELLER

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