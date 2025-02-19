TCU Baseball: Cole Cramer Earns Big 12 Newcomer of the Week
Coming into the 2025 college baseball season, it was a little up in the air as to what the TCU Baseball lineup would look like. This past weekend, TCU swept the San Diego Toreros 4-0 by a combined score of 34-17, and those worries about the TCU offense were dissolved as they hit a combined 11 homeruns on the weekend. Two of those homeruns came from Washington State transfer and Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, Cole Cramer.
Cramer finished the weekend going 7 for 17 with a double and two homeruns. The TCU infielder was also responsible for 6 of TCU's 34 runs driven in. In Monday's win for the Frogs to get the 4-game sweep against the Toreros, Cramer went yard twice including a homerun in the 9th inning to put the Frogs in front.
For those that haven't looked into Cramer's background, his hitting while at Washington State was among some of the best in college baseball. Appearing in 53 games for the Cougars, Cramer slashed a .345 avg with 15 doubles, 2 triples, and 3 homeruns. He also had 19 multi-hit games while at Washington State and already has two multi-hit games as a Horned Frog.
Before his time at Washington State, Cramer played two seasons at Linn-Benton Community College in Oregon where he hit .320 including 8 doubles, two triples and scored 37 runs. As a sophomore, Cramer was named to the All-NWAC Second Team.
It's safe to say that Frogball fans can expect Cramer to be an integral part of the TCU offense for the majority of the season with his talent of barreling up baseballs to all sides of the field.
