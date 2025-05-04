TCU Baseball: Defensive Woes Plague the Horned Frogs in Tucson
In need of a win to avoid a series loss, TCU blew a three-run lead and dropped game two to Arizona 5-4. Three errors by the Horned Frog defense helped the Wildcats complete the comeback.
It was a quiet game until the bottom of the third inning. Arizona loaded the bases with one out and cashed in on a fielder's choice to make it 1-0. The Horned Frog offense salvaged two base runners until the fifth inning.
The first three reached base, and TCU capitalized. Karson Bowen delivered the game-tying RBI single to left field. With the bases still loaded, Anthony Silva scored on a wild pitch. Then it was Sawyer Strosnider with a triple to right field, scoring two and making it a 4-1 TCU advantage. It was his ninth triple of the season, tying the single-season record.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
The Wildcats responded in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI double from Mathis Meurant. TCU's starter, Caedmon Parker, had another solid outing. He threw 6.2 innings, allowing six hits on three earned runs, with one walk and one strikeout.
TCU had a chance to end the seventh inning on a double play, but a high throw kept it alive. Parker left the game with runners on the corners. Cohen Feser took over and allowed a RBI single but two disastrous errors in the infield allowed the second run to score and suddenly the game was tied.
The defensive mistakes came back to haunt the Frogs in the eighth inning. A throwing error by Silva allowed everyone to reach safely. The Wildcats took advantage and a sac fly gave them the go ahead run. TCU had the bases loaded in the ninth but a strikeout ended things.
It's a tough pill to swallow for a game that was certainly within reach. The Frogs have now lost this high stakes series against the Wildcats. They drop to 32-15 with a 14-9 conference record.
The series finale will be played on Sunday at 2 p.m. CT on ESPN+.