TCU Baseball: #23 Horned Frogs Head To Austin To Face #7 Longhorns

The number one ranked University of Tennessee Volunteers are 28-1 midway through the 2022 NCAA baseball season. That lone loss occurred in Houston at the Shriner's College Classic against the then number one ranked University of Texas Longhorns.

Fast forward to this weekend as the #7 ranked University of Texas Longhorns host the #23 ranked Texas Christian University Horned Frogs in a Big 12 top 25 showdown.

Game 1: Friday @ 6:30c LHN

Game 2: Saturday @ 5:00 ESPNU

Game 3: Sunday @ 12:00 ESPNU

Both teams have been scuffling a bit as of late, playing .500 ball for the last couple of weeks. Both teams will be missing a regular weekend rotation starting pitcher with TCU's Austin Krob out with shoulder stiffness and UT's Tanner Witt undergoing Tommy John Surgery.

Probable Starters

RHP TCU Riley Cornelio(3-1) 3.10 vs LHP UT Pete Hansen (5-0) 2.51 RHP TCU Marcelo Perez(2-1) 2.16 vs RHP UT Tristian Stevens(4-2) 3.16 RHP TCU Brett Walker(3-1) 4.89 vs LHP UT Lucas Gordon(2-1) 2.53

Weather conditions in Austin this weekend are predicted to be pleasant to warm with temperatures in the mid 80's. Saturday and Sunday could get interesting with predictions of strong winds coming in from left field to home plate with gusts up to 36 mph.

While TCU fans have been enjoying the show put up by CF Elijah Nunez, 3B Braydon Taylor, 1B David Bishop and SS Tommy Sacco at the top of their lineup all year, the Texas Longhorns boast one of the best lineups in the country. UT 1B Ivan Melendez is currently ranked the #1 1B in the country by D1baseball; who ranks SS Trey Faltini #2 at his position and C Silas Ardoin #4 at his. Add the #14th ranked SP in the country in the form of Friday starter Pete Hansen and it becomes clear why UT was preseason #1 and currently sits at #7 in the country. TCU boasts the #3 ranked 3B in the country with Braydon Taylor.

Star Power Season Statistics

Batter AB AVG SLG R H 2B 3B HR RBI SB Murphy Stehly UT 125 .456 .792 29 57 13 1 9 34 4 Ivan Melendez UT 115 .400 .852 37 46 9 2 13 42 1 Tommy Sacco TCU 108 .352 .593 23 38 11 0 5 25 6 David Bishop TCU 110 .327 .527 23 36 6 2 4 37 2 Braydon Taylor TCU 101 .327 .554 36 33 8 0 5 25 7 Elijah Nunez TCU 109 .312 .431 35 34 4 3 1 15 17 Trey Faltini UT 116 .293 .621 28 34 6 1 10 28 3 Silas Ardoin UT 115 .287 .504 25 33 11 1 4 23 0

This is going to be a great weekend series loaded with future MLB talent. Whoever wins the series will be that much closer to a Big 12 regular season title, while the loser drifts into the rearview.

