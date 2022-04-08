Skip to main content
TCU Baseball: #23 Horned Frogs Head To Austin To Face #7 Longhorns

The weekend series could separate the contenders from the pretenders.

© Annie Rice/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

The number one ranked University of Tennessee Volunteers are 28-1 midway through the 2022 NCAA baseball season. That lone loss occurred in Houston at the Shriner's College Classic against the then number one ranked University of Texas Longhorns.

Fast forward to this weekend as the #7 ranked University of Texas Longhorns host the #23 ranked Texas Christian University Horned Frogs in a Big 12 top 25 showdown.

  • Game 1: Friday @ 6:30c LHN
  • Game 2: Saturday @ 5:00 ESPNU
  • Game 3: Sunday @ 12:00 ESPNU

Both teams have been scuffling a bit as of late, playing .500 ball for the last couple of weeks. Both teams will be missing a regular weekend rotation starting pitcher with TCU's Austin Krob out with shoulder stiffness and UT's Tanner Witt undergoing Tommy John Surgery.

Probable Starters

  1. RHP TCU Riley Cornelio(3-1) 3.10 vs LHP UT Pete Hansen (5-0) 2.51 
  2. RHP TCU Marcelo Perez(2-1) 2.16 vs RHP UT Tristian Stevens(4-2) 3.16
  3. RHP TCU Brett Walker(3-1) 4.89 vs LHP UT Lucas Gordon(2-1) 2.53
Weather conditions in Austin this weekend are predicted to be pleasant to warm with temperatures in the mid 80's. Saturday and Sunday could get interesting with predictions of strong winds coming in from left field to home plate with gusts up to 36 mph. 

While TCU fans have been enjoying the show put up by CF Elijah Nunez, 3B Braydon Taylor, 1B David Bishop and SS Tommy Sacco at the top of their lineup all year, the Texas Longhorns boast one of the best lineups in the country. UT 1B Ivan Melendez is currently ranked the #1 1B in the country by D1baseball; who ranks SS Trey Faltini #2 at his position and C Silas Ardoin #4 at his. Add the #14th ranked SP in the country in the form of Friday starter Pete Hansen and it becomes clear why UT was preseason #1 and currently sits at #7 in the country. TCU boasts the #3 ranked 3B in the country with Braydon Taylor.

Star Power Season Statistics

2022 Batting Leaders

BatterABAVGSLGRH2B3BHRRBISB

Murphy Stehly UT

125

.456

.792

29

57

13

1

9

34

4

Ivan Melendez UT

115

.400

.852

37

46

9

2

13

42

1

Tommy Sacco TCU

108

.352

.593

23

38

11

0

5

25

6

David Bishop TCU

110

.327

.527

23

36

6

2

4

37

2

Braydon Taylor TCU

101

.327

.554

36

33

8

0

5

25

7

Elijah Nunez TCU

109

.312

.431

35

34

4

3

1

15

17

Trey Faltini UT

116

.293

.621

28

34

6

1

10

28

3

Silas Ardoin UT

115

.287

.504

25

33

11

1

4

23

0

This is going to be a great weekend series loaded with future MLB talent. Whoever wins the series will be that much closer to a Big 12 regular season title, while the loser drifts into the rearview. 

