TCU Baseball Falls in Extra Innings to DBU
After returning to the top 25 rankings this week, No. 25 TCU had a big matchup with DBU. The Frogs couldn't hold on to their early lead and fell to the Patriots 6-5 in 10 innings.
It didn't take long for TCU to strike first. Karson Bowen led off with a triple to right center. The next hitter Sawyer Strosnider doubled to give the Frogs a 1-0 lead. Cole Cramer brought Strosnider home on a RBI groundout.
DBU was held scoreless through the first five innings. TCU's starter Trever Baumler was tremendous on the mound. He threw 5.1 innings allowing one run on three hits with five strikeouts. The Patriots didn't get their first base runner until the fourth.
After a lead off single from Ben Tryon, he was brought home on a RBI single from Grant Jay which ended Baumler's night. Gianluca Shinn recorded the final two outs of the inning. TCU was able to get the run back with a Noah Franco home run to make it 3-1 Frogs.
However, it was the seventh and eighth inning that killed TCU. The first five hitters reached base and a RBI groundout gave DBU the lead in the seventh.
Down 5-3 in the eighth, TCU needed a response. They got a pair of walks from Cramer and Chase Brunson. With runners on first and second, Jack Arthur delivered a 2 RBI double to tie the game. It was a huge moment for the redshirt junior.
As the game went to extra innings, DBU loaded the bases with two outs. Cohen Feser was on the bump and walked in the go ahead run to make it 6-5. TCU had a pair of base runners in the bottom of the inning but came up short.
The loss drops the Horned Frogs to 28-10 overall. They'll hit the road for a three-game series against UCF. Game one will be on Thursday at 5 p.m. on ESPN+.
