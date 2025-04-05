TCU Baseball: Frogs Sweep the Cougars, Rally for 13-12 Victory in Extras
Late heroics from the TCU Horned Frogs (25-8, 8-4 Big 12) led to a miraculous 13-12 victory on Friday night. A game spanning 11 innings over the course of 4 hours and 38 minutes saw the Frogs complete the three-game sweep of the BYU Cougars (15-14, 4-8 Big 12).
The Frogs fell behind in the third inning when the Cougars busted the game open with six runs on two hits. After allowing the first two batters to reach, Caedmon Parker was pulled for left-hander Braeden Sloan.
Parker went just two innings allowing two runs on two hits, three walks and a pair of strikeouts. It was the righty’s second start since returning from injury.
BYU right fielder Luke Anderson opened the scoring with an RBI single, before Sloan walked Brock Watkins with the bases loaded to make it a 2-0 ballgame. Designated hitter Tate Gambill found the gap for a three-run, bases-clearing double, giving the Cougars a 5-0 lead before catcher Parker Goff singled in BYU’s sixth run of the game.
Stymied through three innings, the Frogs found a breakthrough in the fourth when Chase Brunson hit a solo blast to right. It was a high fly ball off the bat that continued to carry with the wind.
TCU continued the momentum and struck for a five spot in the fifth. Karson Bowen cranked a solo home run to left field–his second of the season–to make it a 6-2 ballgame before Noah Franco reached with an RBI single to left.
After allowing three runs in the inning, Cougars starter Garrison Sumner was pulled for left-handed reliever Justis Reiser.
On a 1-0 pitch to Brunson, the sophomore outfielder tied the ballgame with a three-run jack to left-center field. It marked his seventh blast of the season and his first multi-homer game of his career.
The Cougars answered back with a run in the sixth and five runs in the seventh to take a 12-6 lead.
TCU halved the deficit when Isaac Cadena smoked a three-run to right field–his sixth of the season–to make it a 12-9 game in the seventh. In the ninth, Jack Arthur smashed a pinch-hit two run bomb to cut the deficit to just one before Cole Cramer tied the ballgame with an RBI single to right field.
In the 11th inning, the Frogs loaded the bases and this time Cramer won it for TCU with a single to right-center. The second walk-off in four days for TCU both combing off the bat of the senior Cramer.
TCU came back from a six run deficit twice to complete the sweep over BYU.
The Frogs now improve to 25-8 overall and 8-4 in the Big 12. TCU has won six in a row and nine of their last ten.
Bright Spots:
One of the biggest bright spots of the series was TCU’s two out hitting. The Frogs were 23-for-48 (.479) with two outs. TCU raked all series long with 19 extra-base hits, including 11 longballs against the Cougars.
Noah Franco had himself quite a weekend, going 9-for-13 with three doubles and a pair of RBIs. Franco recorded a five-hit game in game one of Thursday’s doubleheader.
While the offense shined on Friday, Kade Eudy was integral to TCU’s comeback. The freshman righty from Ocala, FL tossed three no-hit innings. He allowed just one baserunner, who reached on an error, and faced just one over the minimum while striking out four Cougars.
What’s next?
TCU will be back in action when they hit the road for UT Arlington on Tuesday. The Frogs and the Mavericks will face off for the first time of the season with first pitch slated for 6:05 p.m. with streaming available on ESPN+ with the radio call on 88.7 KTCU The Choice.