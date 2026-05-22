It has no doubt been a rough few weeks for the Frogs, and it was a quick one-and-done Big 12 Tournament appearance for TCU. Now, looking ahead, their postseason regional bid hopes are up in the air as they wait to hear their name called on Monday.

The Frogs seemed to have all the pieces needed to be a great baseball program, so what happened? It came down to the little things: mistakes and injuries.

The injuries have plagued the Frogs this season, even dating back to before the year began. These injuries haven’t just been a fluke; they have been a catastrophic part of this Horned Frog team’s season. Honestly, it's been a recurring theme for this program all year, and it’s unfortunate because this team had all the pieces to be something extra special.

I don’t know if these injuries were simply unlucky, caused by overuse, or just a bizarre fluke, but they have been a major issue. The Frogs have been fortunate to have the depth they do, or it could have become an even bigger problem. Still, it has undoubtedly killed the momentum of this program, and I feel like it all became a chain reaction starting in the preseason.

Kirk Saarloos | X: @TCU_Baseball

I think the Horned Frogs have still had a decent season because they managed to piece enough together to stay competitive, but it feels like the injuries finally caught up to them. That became extremely evident in the final regular-season series against the West Virginia Mountaineers baseball and in their Big 12 Tournament game against the Kansas State Wildcats baseball. The lack of offensive weapons in the lineup ultimately cost the Frogs. Let's take a stroll back to see how this chain of injuries has hurt the Frogs.

How TCU's Injury Problems Started Before Opening Day

Before the season even started, the Frogs lost two major pieces of their pitching staff, as both Louis Rodriguez and Kade Eudy underwent surgery prior to the year. This was a huge blow for TCU because both pitchers played major roles for the program the season before.

Rodriguez was coming off an excellent year in which he posted a 3.19 ERA over 48 innings of work while tallying 47 strikeouts. He was one of the Frogs’ most reliable arms and was expected to take on an even bigger role this season. However, before he even got the chance, he was forced to shut things down and undergo Tommy John surgery. This was setback number one for the Frogs.

Eudy was another major loss. In his freshman campaign last season, he pitched 24 innings, struck out 20 batters, and held a 3.75 ERA. He looked like another arm that could have become a go-to option for the Frogs this year, but like Rodriguez, he was lost before he could even get going.

Tommy LaPour's Injury Changed The Rotation

Tommy LaPour returns to the mound for TCU as the Horned Frogs look to add another high-leverage arm for the stretch run. | Emma Swinney for KillerFrogs.com

The next big loss came when TCU lost Tommy LaPour after just one start due to elbow discomfort. The Frogs shut him down for more than two months, creating a major challenge as they struggled to find three reliable starters for the rotation. It was an extremely difficult stretch for the Frogs until Lance Davis and Zack James emerged as solid options.

LaPour was eventually able to return late in the season, just in time for the final few series, but he still hasn’t looked like the lights-out Tommy LaPour fans were used to seeing. That has been another major blow for the Frogs because last season, he was a dominant force who was incredibly difficult to hit.

This year, however, he has been inconsistent, and the Big 12 Tournament game against the Kansas State Wildcats was one of those down moments. He struggled to find a rhythm and was pulled rather quickly. The flexor strain injury really messed up his rhythm, leaving him searching for the old version of himself.

Noah Franco Never Fully Regained Momentum

TCU Horned Frogs' outfielder Noah Franco celebrates with the TCU dugout after hitting a double against the Kansas Jayhawks. (4/13/25) | Brian McLean KillerFrogs/TCU on SI

Noah Franco was sensational during his freshman campaign last season and was expected to have another big year. He even got off to a strong start this season with an impressive pitching appearance against the Arkansas Razorbacks baseball, completely shutting them down.

However, his season was put on hold, particularly his offensive game, as he dealt with an oblique injury. The injury really put a strain on his season because he lost his spot in the outfield rotation, and it disrupted his timing at the plate. Since returning, he has been extremely inconsistent offensively and has looked nowhere near as polished as he did last season.

The Worst Timing Possible for TCU's Offense

Arguably, the biggest losses of them all have been Sawyer Strosnider, Chase Brunson, and Jack Bell missing time — especially with it coming right before postseason play. The timing could not have been worse for the Frogs.

Strosnider and Brunson have been the most significant losses. Strosnider suffered a sprained ankle sometime before the series against the West Virginia Mountaineers baseball and was held out for the entire series, as well as the Big 12 Tournament game. Brunson tweaked his hamstring and attempted to play in the opening game against West Virginia, but has been held out ever since.

Chase Brunson signals to the TCU bullpen after launching a three-run homerun vs the Kansas Jayhawks. | Brian McLean/KillerFrogs (TCU On SI)

Bell was also sidelined during the second game of the West Virginia series due to a possible injury, although he has since returned to the lineup. Still, the injuries to all three players have been extremely costly because the offense has taken a major dip, and the scores have reflected it.

The Horned Frogs' pitching staff has done a solid job limiting opponents' offense, but TCU has struggled to score enough runs to win games. It has been an incredibly rough few weeks, mentally and physically, for the Frogs as they try to navigate life without some of their biggest stars.

What Happens Next For TCU Baseball

Their attention now shifts to the selection show on Monday. If the Frogs hear their name called, they will certainly do everything they can to get their players healthy and hopefully have their stars back for regionals. That will be crucial because without Sawyer Strosnider and Chase Brunson, things become much more difficult offensively.

This team has fought incredibly hard through all of the injuries, but in the end, they have slowly taken a toll on the program, little by little, throughout the season. It may be time for TCU to evaluate new strategies to keep the Horned Frogs healthy, as injuries seem to be a recurring issue within the program.

However, TCU’s season is not officially over, so the focus still has to remain on getting its stars back onto the field. Even if it is only in the designated hitter role, having those players back in the lineup would provide a much-needed spark for this team.

Now, everyone waits to learn TCU’s fate. If the Frogs are healthy and given an opportunity, they are still capable of making noise in a regional. However, the committee could certainly consider the injuries and TCU's rough ending to the season as reasons to leave them out of the tournament.

Selection Show Details

The selection show is Monday, May 25th at 11 AM on ESPN2, revealing the full 64-team bracket and the 16 regional host sites.