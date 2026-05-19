One Last Chance? TCU’s Tournament Path Comes Into Focus

Two Weeks Changed Everything for TCU

Two weeks ago, TCU looked like a team building toward June. Now the Horned Frogs arrive in Arizona with questions surrounding injuries, momentum, and whether the version fans expected is still the version taking the field.

The path may still be there. But, suddenly, the margin feels smaller.

TCU enters the Big 12 Tournament coming off a frustrating series loss to West Virginia - one that easily could have gone differently. The Horned Frogs played well enough to win stretches of that series, but costly mistakes once again became part of the story.

Now the conversation has changed. Instead of discussing momentum, fans are suddenly wondering whether TCU can rediscover it at the right time.

TCU May Have Landed The Side Of The Bracket It Wanted

We will face the winner of Kansas State/Utah on Wednesday at 10 PM CT in Surprise, AZ‼️#GoFrogs | #FrogballUSA https://t.co/XC8mDtIBiC — TCU Baseball (@TCU_Baseball) May 17, 2026

It is not a cakewalk, but the Frogs have a very favorable side of the bracket. The opening game on TCU's side of the bracket will be Utah vs. Kansas State. These are two teams TCU beat during the regular season, and the Horned Frogs will face the winner of that matchup.

Kansas State and Utah are two different-style programs. Utah has a lot of solid pitching, while Kansas State brings a lot of hitting. TCU should be able to beat either of these two teams, but there is no room for error because if you lose, you're out.

The Frogs have also shown a tendency to have a meltdown inning, making mistakes and giving up unnecessary runs. That cannot happen in this tournament because it is a single-elimination tournament, and the only thing guaranteed is nine innings of baseball. I predict the Frogs will end up playing the Wildcats, but anything can happen.

Could TCU Get Another Shot At West Virginia?

I do not want to think too far ahead, but the Frogs have a really good shot at a rematch against West Virginia. TCU has played extremely well against the Mountaineers despite the results, and I am sure they will want another shot at them.

This game has the chance to be one of the season's best, as both programs just played each other. TCU will want revenge on West Virginia, and hopefully, this time, the weather will cooperate, and it won't rain.

If West Virginia faces the Frogs again, the Mountaineers will be coming off not having played since their last matchup with TCU, while the Frogs will already have a tournament game under their belt. I think the Frogs know exactly what they are up against, and I believe they will be itching for one more chance to line up against West Virginia.

TCU enters the final weekend of Big 12 play with tournament positioning still on the line as the Horned Frogs travel to Morgantown to face No. 9 West Virginia | Emma Swinney | KillerFrogs.com for TCU On SI

The Injury Situation Suddenly Feels Different

Optimism is just part of who I am; I love being optimistic about everything. However, if I am being brutally honest, these injuries the Frogs have faced are starting to scare me.

The Horned Frogs have been without Louis Rodriguez and Kade Eudy all season long, and Tommy LaPour is just now returning from injury. Then this past week, things took a grim turn as quite a few Horned Frogs dealt with injuries and missed either a game or an entire series.

The biggest name was definitely Sawyer Strosnider, who is dealing with an ankle injury and was seen in a boot. I would be very surprised if we see him play in this tournament. Chase Brunson is another name to keep an eye on, as he missed a game due to a knee injury. He could not play outfield, but he did give the designated hitter role a try in the first two games of the series. Ultimately, though, he did not suit up in game three. I hope he will be back, and I have faith he will at least suit up and DH for the Frogs.

The other name to watch is Jack Bell, who felt discomfort and sat out a game. He did return in game three of the series, but he is definitely someone to keep an eye on moving forward.

As you can see, the Frogs have caught the injury bug. They are super lucky to have plenty of depth, or this would be an even bigger issue. Still, they will want their big producers back, and hopefully sooner rather than later.

What's Next

TCU now waits for the winner of Utah and Kansas State, with the first pitch set for Tuesday at 11 am. in Surprise. The Horned Frogs may still have enough talent to make a run, but tournament week suddenly feels less about seeing and more about proving this team still has another gear.

Is One Win Enough to Feel Safe?

If you ask me, the Frogs are in regardless, and a lot of reporters have been saying the same thing. However, the Frogs cannot have that mentality. They must focus on winning and do their best to win the whole tournament.

I think the Frogs have the depth needed to win this tournament, especially if their hitting gets going. If the Frogs win at least one game in this tournament, I think they are a lock, but they cannot become stagnant and get embarrassed. They must not give the committee any reason to doubt whether they belong in the postseason.

In my opinion, this team is safe, but my opinion should still be taken with a grain of salt.

Prediction/Opinion angle:

If you ask me if the Frogs can win their first two games, I think they will have a great chance of winning it all. They have tons of potential starters, which is exactly what you need in tournament-style play. Regardless, I think the Frogs are going to give it their all.

Two weeks ago, this felt like a team building toward Omaha. Now TCU heads to Arizona trying to prove that version of the Horned Frogs still exist.

Join the Conversation

Think the Horned Frogs still have a postseason run left in them? Is one Big 12 Tournament win enough, or does TCU need more? Join the discussion with fellow Frog fans at KillerFrogs.com.