TCU Baseball: Kansas State Smacks TCU 10-2 in Arlington
After a convincing 10-4 victory over Michigan on Friday, TCU Baseball fell in back-to-back contests against #5 Arkansas and Kansas State on Sunday.
After starting the season 4-0, the Frogs now sit at 5-2. Freshman right-hander and two-way player Trever Baumler toed the rubber for TCU after notching his first collegiate win over San Diego a week prior.
Kansas State threatened and found a breakthrough in the fourth. After Baumler got two quick outs, Wildcat catcher Bear Madliak raked a double. Then Maximus Martin found his pitch and got a two-out single, plating Madliak from second to open the scoring and give Kansas State a 1-0 lead.
The Wildcats added on with four runs in the fifth. With one out, Baumler allowed a single and hit a batter, putting runners at first and second, at which Baumler was relieved of his duties for Trey Newmann.
Newmann struck out Dee Kennedy, but while Kansas State was in the midst of executing a double steal, a throwing error from Karson Bowen allowed Micah Dean to score from third.
With the Wildcats up 2-0, Nick English singled through the right side, scoring Seth Dardar.
Newmann loaded the bases after allowing a single and a walk before Nate Stern came in to pick up the pieces, but Martin laced a two-run double to left center, to extend the Wildcats’ lead to 5-0.
The Frogs got on the board in the sixth after Isaac Cadena tripled and was knocked in via Chase Brunson’s sacrifice fly. But just as the Frogs ate into the Wildcats lead, Kansas State plated another five runs across in the seventh, blowing the game wide open with a 10-1 lead.
TCU would snatch one back in the eighth as Preston Gamster scored on a passed ball, but the Frogs ultimately faltered, dropping Sunday’s game 10-2.
The Frogs will be back in action on Tuesday night when they host Tarleton State for the home opener at Lupton Stadium. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. with streaming on ESPN+ and the radio broadcast on KTCU 88.7 The Choice.
Postgame Press Conferences:
TCU Horned Frogs Head Coach Kirk Saarloos:
