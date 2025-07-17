The Frogs add another talented arm to their pitching staff from the transfer portal.

TCU Baseball Lands GCU Standout Transfer Walter Quinn
On Wednesday evening, news broke that TCU Baseball had landed another transfer to bolster its 2025 roster. Walter Quinn, a right-handed pitcher from Grand Canyon, will be joining the Frogball pitching staff for the 2025 season.
In this year's transfer portal cycle for college baseball, it's been evident that Head Coach Kirk Saarloos is targeting pitchers who can play significant roles for the team next season. With Ben Abeldt, Braeden Sloan, and Caedmon Parker getting drafted, Saarloos and his staff are likely looking to add some necessary arms that can give the Frogs vital innings.
As far as role-players go, Quinn might be just what the Horned Frogs need with a unique arm-slot and some nasty off-speed stuff. The right-hander tossed 96.1 innings over 3 years for the Lopes while earning himself an ERA of 3.18. In his last year at Grand Canyon, Quinn earned 11 saves for the Lopes despite a 2-5 record.
Quinn is TCU's 8th commitment of the transfer portal season and likely won't be the last one as well. Frogball is drawing some major national attention with the level of young talent the Frogs currently have. Other pitchers from the portal this offseason include Lance Davis and Tanner Sagouspe.
The stock for TCU Baseball in 2026 is only rising with the offseason...