TCU Baseball Loses Game 2 to Southern Miss
Coming off a 5-2 win on Friday, No. 25 TCU looked to make three in a row. The Horned Frogs came up short as No. 22 Southern Miss relied on the long ball in a 5-3 victory.
The Golden Eagles opened up the scoring in the first inning as Davis Gillespie hit a solo shot to center field to make it 1-0. TCU had an opportunity in the second inning to get the run back but failed. With a runner on third and one out, a pop out and ground out ended the inning.
In the top of the third, Jake Cook and Joey Urban picked up back-to-back singles. A run was brought home via a sac fly from Ozzie Pratt to extend the Golden Eagle's lead to two.
Tommy LaPour got the start on Saturday and was pulled in the fifth inning. He threw 4.2 innings with four hits, two runs, two walks, and a pair of strikeouts. Mason Brassfield took over and was terrific in three innings of work. He gave up just one run with three strikeouts.
The Horned Frogs finally broke through in the fifth inning. With two outs, Anthony Silva homered over the left field wall to make it 2-1. It was a much needed moment for the junior shortstop who has struggled at the plate this season.
After Brassfield surrendered a home run, Louis Rodriguez took over. On the very next pitch, Nick Monistere hit a solo shot and the lead grew to 4-1 for the Golden Eagles.
TCU trailed 5-1 heading to the bottom of the ninth inning and needed a rally. Chase Brunson led the inning off with a double and Colton Griffin singled to put runners on the corners with no outs. Griffin would score on a wild pitch and a pair of walks loaded the bases. A fielder's choice and a strikeout ended the game.
Despite the TCU offense only striking out three times, they just couldn't get enough momentum to pull this one out. They drop to 7-3 on the season with the loss.
The rubber match of this series will be played on Sunday at 1 p.m. on ESPN+. Trevor Baumler will get the starting nod for the Frogs.
