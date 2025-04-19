TCU Baseball Loses to UCF, Big 12 Winning Streak Snapped
The TCU Horned Frogs had been red hot in the Big 12. Winners of nine straight in conference play, TCU looked for the series win against UCF. They were unable to get the job done in a 5-1 loss to the Knights.
Both teams were held in check through the first two innings but the third inning was a game changer. A pair of base hits and a walk loaded the bases for the Horned Frogs. UCF's starting pitcher Russell Sandefer somehow escaped trouble, striking out Karson Bowen and a double play ball off the bat of Sawyer Strosnider.
The Knights seized the momentum as Lex Boedicker drove in the first run of the game with a RBI double. UCF added on with two runs in the fourth and one in the fifth to take a 4-0 lead. Braeden Sloan in relief allowed all four runs with four walks through three innings of work.
It wasn't until the sixth inning where the TCU offense got on the board. Chase Brunson swapped places with Strosnider with a RBI triple to make it 4-1. That was all the offense TCU could muster as they were shut down in the final three innings.
The UCF pitching did a nice job scattering the eight hits from the Frogs and didn't allow TCU to get back into this game. They needed just two arms to get through Saturday's game. For the Horned Frog pitching staff, they allowed nine walks, the second-most allowed in a game this season.
TCU drops to 29-11 and 12-5 in conference play. The rubber match will be played on Saturday at 11 a.m. on ESPN+.
