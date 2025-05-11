TCU Baseball: Lupton Magic Strikes, Anthony Silva Walks off Cincinnati
To say the TCU offense is hot is quite an understatement. Fresh off a 13-run performance against Arizona and 20 hits with 17 runs in a shootout with Cincinnati, the offense continued to churn runs. They rallied from down three runs to win a 7-6 thriller over the Bearcats.
Caedmon Parker got the start for the Frogs on Saturday and struggled mightily. He went just 1.1 innings allowing five hits on four runs while also walking four. He allowed a home run to open the game off the bat of Landyn Vidourek.
In the bottom of the first, Sawyer Strosnider provided the response with a solo shot to right field marking his ninth of the season. The struggle for Parker continued in the second as he walked three batters and allowed three hits, ending his day. Braeden Sloan took over and got the final two outs but not before the Frogs fell behind 4-1.
After a run came across in the second, Chase Brunson blasted a solo shot to left field to make it 4-3 through four innings. Sloan had a solid outing but one mistake pitch came back to haunt him. He cruised through the third and fourth inning, but the Bearcats broke through in the fifth.
A two-out walk allowed a home run from Tommy O'Conner to make it 6-3. Once again, TCU had to get to work offensively. In the bottom of the fifth, Karson Bowen homered and Brunson left the yard again in the sixth to tie the game at six.
Nate Stern held it down in the final three innings allowing just one run with a strikeout. He picked up the win after Anthony Silva hammered a ball to left field to walk it off for the Frogs.
It was an instant classic and a terrific effort from the offense, fueled by the long ball. The win clinches the series for the Horned Frogs against a red hot Cincy team. They move to 35-15 overall with a 17-9 conference record. They sit tied for second in the Big 12 with Arizona State.
Game three will be played on Sunday at 1 p.m. Mason Brassfield will get the start for TCU. The game will be televised on ESPN+.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!