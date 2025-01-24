TCU Baseball Meets With the Media as Baseball Season Approaches
Kirk Saarloos and members of the team talk Frogball as spring practice officially kicks off.
Thursday at Lupton Stadium, Kirk Saarloos and members of the TCU Baseball team met with the media as spring practice officially began this week. Saarloos talked highly of the younger guys on the team and mentioned that the team as a whole has meshed together quicker than other teams in the past.
Caedmon Parker, Noah Franco, and Ben Abeldt also met with the media briefly before continuing with practice.
Here are the pressers:
Kirk Saarloos
Caedmon Parker
Noah Franco
Ben Abeldt
