TCU Baseball Meets With the Media as Baseball Season Approaches

Kirk Saarloos and members of the team talk Frogball as spring practice officially kicks off.

Carson Wersal

Thursday at Lupton Stadium, Kirk Saarloos and members of the TCU Baseball team met with the media as spring practice officially began this week. Saarloos talked highly of the younger guys on the team and mentioned that the team as a whole has meshed together quicker than other teams in the past.

Caedmon Parker, Noah Franco, and Ben Abeldt also met with the media briefly before continuing with practice.

Here are the pressers:

Kirk Saarloos

Caedmon Parker

Noah Franco

Ben Abeldt

Published |Modified
Carson Wersal
CARSON WERSAL

Carson is a student currently at TCU studying journalism with a sports focus. He graduated from Aledo High School and played baseball for Frank Phillips College before attending TCU in 2022. Carson follows local Fort Worth sports but is excited to start writing about TCU sports. 

