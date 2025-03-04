TCU Baseball Mid-Week Preview: Vs Air Force
After going 1-2 for the second straight weekend. The TCU Horned Frogs are looking to bounce back as they begin the first of two mid-week games against Air Force.
Louis Rodriguez will start game one. The junior has a 2.45 ERA on the season in 7.1 innings pitched with ten strikeouts and only two walks allowed. In typical mid-week fashion, though, expect both games to be effectively bullpen games for Head Coach Kirk Saarloos as he tries to navigate which pitchers he can go to early in the season. With the game two starters TBA so far, I would expect Mason Brassfield to get the start. The Freshman has been impressive lately, with six innings pitched in the last week and only one run allowed.
The Mid-Week games will be a significant bounce-back opportunity on the offensive side of the ball. Despite their fast start on opening weekend, the Frogs are only hitting .240 on the season. In the last six games, the offense has only averaged 3.3 runs. Anthony Silva had a big weekend with his first home run of the season, and Chase Brunson led the team in batting average with a .364 against Southern Miss
Air Force is a sneaky 4-7 on the season, winning four of their last six games after opening the season 0-5 with losses to Florida and Vanderbilt. Easton Miller will be the game-one starter, carrying a 5.59 ERA into the contest, while the Falcons have a team ERA of 6.70.
The Falcons' offense is paced by Walker Zapp, who leads the team in batting average with a .342, and Tripp Garrish, who leads the team in home runs (2) and OPS (1.046). They are hitting .243 as a team and have a fielding percentage of .972.
Game one will be at Lupton Stadium on Tuesday, March 4, at 5 p.m. CT.
