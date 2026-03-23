TCU Extends Home Dominance, Moves Past Washington to Sweet 16

The No. 3-seed Horned Frogs needed overtime to take down the No. 6-seeded Washington Huskies 62-59 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament inside Schollmaier Arena on Sunday. TCU will face the winner of Iowa-Virginia in Sacramento on March 30. Iowa and Virginia play on Monday, March 23, at 1 p.m.

Scorers and Key Stats

Guard Olivia Miles paced TCU with a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds. Miles also set TCU’s single-season record for points on her first layup of the game. She now has 698 points to surpass Hailey Van Lith’s 680 from last season.

Center Clara Silva scored 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting, including eight in the fourth quarter and TCU’s first overtime bucket, to go with eight rebounds and two blocks.

Guard Taylor Bigby cracked double-digit scoring, too, at 15 points.

Washington had four players in double-figure scoring led by Sayvia Sellers with 18 and Avery Howell with 14 points.

The Horned Frogs held the Huskies to 35% shooting (22-of-62) while converting 43% from the field (26-of-60). TCU shot just 21% from 3-point range (4-of-19).

Overtime

The Horned Frogs erased an eight-point halftime deficit to force overtime. The extra period flipped in TCU’s favor quickly with a 7-0 scoring run out of the gate. Silva opened the scoring followed by a Bigby 3-pointer and Miles converting a layup and free throw. Miles laid on the floor a few extra seconds after the shot went through, embodying just how much each team was laying on the line.

The Huskies put up six straight points before another 4-0 spur put TCU back up 62-57 with 1:06 left. Sellers nailed a midrange jumper to cut the deficit to three points. Miles missed a jumper on the ensuing possession, giving Washington one more chance to tie the game. A 3-point attempt by Sellers as time ran out clanked off the rim to give TCU the win.

The Final Moments of Regulation

TCU trailed by as many as 10 points before finally catching Washington with 3:50 left in the game. Miles found Silva for a layup after the defense collapsed on a drive to the basket. That tied the score at 47-47 and was the first time the Horned Frogs had caught up to the Huskies since the 7:07 mark of the second quarter.

The game remained tied at 49 after the teams traded possessions, and then Silva picked up her fourth foul with 2:08 left. Washington forward Brynn McGaughy, who had 13 points, missed both free throws before Silva gave TCU a 51-49 lead on a step-through shot. Silva then emphatically blocked a shot to punctuate her game-changing, eight-point fourth-quarter performance.

TCU and Washington traded empty possessions, but then McGaughy got a shot to roll in over Silva. Miles’ 3-point attempt clanked off the back of the rim, which led to overtime.

The Set Up

Washington seemingly took control during the second quarter using a strong defensive performance, forcing tough shots and deflecting passes. The Horned Frogs missed several layups, went nearly eight minutes without a field goal, and shot just 25.9% (7-of-27) from the floor. That defensive effort allowed Washington to build up a 22-15 lead midway through the second quarter and eventually a 27-19 halftime advantage.

Facing its largest halftime deficit of the season, the Horned Frogs looked much smoother on offense. Bigby hit a 3-pointer, Miles turned a midcourt turnover by Sellers into a fast break layup, and then found Silva for a bucket to make it a four-point game.

Still, Washington seemingly had an answer for every shot TCU made as the lead jumped to seven points with 1:48 left in the third quarter. Suarez also picked up her fourth foul with 2:52 left in the third quarter, less than 10 seconds after picking up foul number three.

A 4-0 scoring spurt at the end of the quarter, featuring a fast break layup from Miles to Bigby, cut the Huskies’ lead to three points. Sellers single-handedly outscored the Horned Frogs in the opening minutes of the final frame by burying a pair of 3-pointers that sandwiched baskets by Miles and Silva.

What This Means

With the win, TCU advances to the Sweet 16, continuing one of the most historic seasons in program history. The Horned Frogs will now head to the Sacramento Regional with a chance to keep their tournament run alive.

TCU Fans can continue the conversation, break down the game, and look ahead to what's next on the KillerFrogs Fan Forum - the home for Horned Frog fans during March Madness and beyond.