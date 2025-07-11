TCU Baseball Picks Up Transfer From The SEC
The TCU Horned Frogs have been quiet so far in the portal, picking up a few players since its opening, including their fifth one, Kyuss Gargett.
Gargett will transfer in from the University of Kentucky, where he saw limited action in his 2024 freshman season and was not used in the 2025 season. At Kentucky, he batted .143 in 21 AB with three runs, a double, a triple, a home run, and an RBI, while playing shortstop for the Wildcats.
Coming out of high school, the Anderson native was the 20th ranked play in the state of Indiana, and a top-500 overall recruit according to Perfect Game. The summer before his freshman season with the Wildcats he appeared in 26 games for the Utica Blue Sox of the Perfect Game Collegiate League. In 76 at bats Gargett batted .408 with a 1.032 OPS and hit safely in 21 of 26 games with 17 steals and was named to the second team All-PGCBL.
In the summertime, though, Gargett would once again show his talents off, this time in the Pacific Empire League. Batting .345 with 13 runs, two doubles, and six RBI in 55 AB for a .998 OPS. He recorded five multi-hit games and reached base safely in 17 of the 18 games in which he played, and he won the team's gold glove award.
While there is no indication whether veteran shortstop Anthony Silva will be departing for the draft or will return to TCU for his fourth season, Gargett offers depth and talent at a premium position.