It’s a new week, which means new opportunities for both teams’ pitching staffs, who have both had their ups and downs early this season.

As TCU shifts its focus to New Haven after a convincing win against Loyola Marymount, it will look to improve its pitching consistency. They'll work hard to clean up mistakes, establish command, limit free passes, and get quality innings from the starters.

As both teams continue working to correct pitching mistakes and errors, this matchup could serve as a great starting point in determining which staff settles in first and controls the tempo from the opening pitch. For TCU, this will be an important series to reset its mindset and set its season goals.

How the Horned Frogs can get back on track

On paper, the Horned Frogs’ pitching staff should be solid; however, they have struggled to get a rhythm going early this season and will be looking to flip the script. The question is, how?

Well, it may look like there is little to no hope, as Tommy LaPour will miss his second straight series while battling elbow discomfort, and the staff has given up over 68 runs in 62.2 innings for an 8.33 ERA. This is certainly a step back from last season, when the pitching staff posted a 4.43 team ERA.

While their 3–5 record might not look pretty, there is still reason for optimism and a path for the Frogs to get back on track this season. Three of those losses came against No. 1 UCLA, which features projected first overall pick Roch Cholowsky, an offensive gem.

However, to get back on track, TCU’s starting pitching must go more than five innings. The starters don't have to be perfect, but they must deliver quality outings that avoid a meltdown inning. This will allow the Horned Frogs’ offense to settle in and work its way into games. It will also help preserve the bullpen, ensuring the Frogs can rely on their top arms each day instead of exhausting them in the first outing of the weekend.

The entire staff must also minimize passed balls and walks, as much of the damage has come from opponents reaching base due to a lack of command. If the Horned Frogs can limit free passes, their odds of success will increase significantly and allow their offense to get to work, rather than giving opponents too many freebies.

A look into weekend rotation matchups and impact pitchers

Friday- Mason Brassfield vs Myles McDermott

Like it or not, Mason Brassfield is a veteran starter for TCU and has what it takes to be a dominant arm in the Big 12. He has had a shaky start, but there is little doubt he can get it together this weekend. Myles McDermott will also be looking to settle in after struggling in his first outing of the season. The senior earned the Opening Day start for New Haven, lasting 3.2 innings, striking out two and allowing six runs, all unearned.

TCU will rely on Brassfield to step into the ace role with LaPour sidelined. He must command his off-speed pitches and avoid leaving them up in the zone to produce a stronger, more efficient outing. As for McDermott, he will need to consistently attack the strike zone and force the Horned Frogs to swing early in counts to give New Haven a chance in this matchup.

Saturday- Lance Davis vs Vincent Fusco

Davis has been promising, and there is plenty of reason to believe he can develop into a solid starter for TCU, but it hasn't yet fully materialized. He has shown improvement over the past two weeks, which brings high hopes heading into this weekend. The redshirt freshman has not pitched more than four innings in an outing, but he looked much sharper in his last appearance, striking out five batters against an elite UCLA team.

As for Fusco, he is one of the top arms on the New Haven pitching staff. He possesses high upside but struggled in his opening series against Missouri. Still, the left-hander could be a difference-maker in this matchup if he finds his rhythm and settles in early.

Sunday - Uli Fernsler vs Cole Gibson

This is one of the matchups I’m most excited about. They are two talented young arms, both with high upside. TCU's Fernsler was one of the highest-recruited players out of high school and has significant potential. His first start was rough, as he lasted only two innings, but it was his first collegiate appearance, so there is little doubt he will settle in.

As for New Haven's Gibson, he also did not last more than an inning in his first outing. However, it is still early in the season, and he will have another opportunity to prove himself in this matchup.

Overall, this series will come down to which team can find its identity first. TCU will lean on veteran pitchers like Mason Brassfield while continuing to develop younger arms like Davis and Fernsler, and New Haven will rely on McDermott, Fusco, and Gibson to try to keep the powerful Frogs’ offense in check. Both teams must focus on command, limiting free passes, and delivering quality innings, as those factors will be the difference-makers. If TCU’s pitchers can execute and support the bullpen, the Frogs have a clear path to winning this series. This weekend is just as much about refocusing minds and building confidence on the mound as it is about the final score. Go Frogs!