TCU Baseball Preview: At Arizona
TCU baseball picked up a big series win over Baylor last weekend. They won 7-2 on Friday and 8-4 on Saturday behind strong pitching performances from Tommy LaPour and Caedmon Parker. They fell 6-3 on Sunday and sit tied for third in the Big 12 standings at 14-7.
Nonetheless, it was a nice bounce back for TCU following a tough series loss to UCF the week prior. This weekend, they'll be in Tucson to take on No. 24 Arizona in a big series. The Horned Frogs are 18-7 in their last 25 games and are No. 17 in the latest RPI.
The Wildcats come in 31-13 overall with a 13-8 conference record. They're coming off a suprising series loss to Texas Tech, losing two out of three. However, Arizona has been dominant at home boasting a 21-3 record at Corbett Field.
The Wildcats aren't heavily reliant on the long ball. They're 13th in the conference with just 39 home runs. Their leadoff hitter, Aaron Walton, leads the team with a .352 batting average. He also has a team-leading 58 hits and eight home runs.
Arizona has had a consistent three-man rotation each weekend. They will likely roll out Collin McKinney, Smith Bailey, and Owen Kramkowski. For TCU, they will throw Tommy LaPour on Friday and Caedmon Parker on Saturday.
How to watch and listen to TCU vs Arizona
Friday, May 2nd 8 p.m. CT TV: ESPN+ Radio: 88.7 KTCU FM/Varsity App
Saturday, May 3rd 8 p.m. CT TV: ESPN+ Radio: 88.7 KTCU FM/Varsity App
Sunday, May 4th 2 p.m. CT TV: ESPN+ Radio: 88.7 KTCU FM/Varsity App
TCU and Arizona will be meeting for the 12th time. The Wildcats currently lead the all-time series 7-4. A series win for the Horned Frogs could move them into the top two in the Big 12.