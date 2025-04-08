TCU Baseball Preview: at UTA
With just four mid-week games left on the schedule, the TCU Horned Frogs hope to remain unbeaten during the week as they travel across town to take on the UTA Mavericks.
Kirk Saarloos will once again hand the ball off to Zach James, who was stellar last week against UTRGV, where he went five innings pitched and surrendered zero runs. The Frogs are on a six-game winning streak, including a weekend sweep over conference opponent BYU, with two come-from-behind victories.
The Mavericks will be led by Tyce Armstrong, who leads the team in home runs (5), RBIs (21), hits (32), and total bases (54). Xavier Melendez is another name to watch in the lineup as he sits fifth in the WAC conference with a batting average of .435. On the pitching side, UTA has found themselves in a good spot, ranking first in their conference with an ERA of 3.09 and allowing 19 runs over six conference games.
The Mavericks usually go with a bullpen-style game in the mid-week contest, but Caden Noah usually starts the games for the team and sports a 4.12 ERA in the season, with the season in 19.2 innings pitched.
Frog Facts
1. Frog in Mirror May Be Closer Than Appears
After a weekend sweep of BYU, the Frogs sit just one game back of Kansas for the spot in the Big 12.
2. Extra! Extra! Read All About it!
TCU hit 20 extra-base hits against BYU, including 11 homeruns
3. The LaPour Batters
Tommy LaPour's 2.62 ERA leads the Big 12
