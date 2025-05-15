TCU Baseball Preview: at Utah
TCU baseball heads to Salt Lake City this weekend to close out its regular season with a three-game series against Utah, beginning Thursday night.
The Frogs are coming off a series win over Cincinnati and have won 21 of their last 31 games. They’ve been especially hot at the plate in recent weeks, hitting .318 since April. Their offense has been powered by standout freshman Sawyer Strosnider, whose nine triples tie the school’s single-season record and lead all Power 4 freshmen. Anthony Silva added some late-season heroics of his own with a walk-off home run last weekend.
On the mound, TCU will start right-handers Tommy LaPour and Caedmon Parker on Thursday and Friday, respectively, as they look to build momentum heading into the postseason.
Utah enters the series following a road win over nationally ranked Arizona but has struggled overall in conference play. The Utes have managed series wins over Oklahoma State and BYU, but pitching has been an issue — they sit last in the Big 12 in team ERA at 6.17. Offensively, Core Jackson leads Utah with a .353 average, 12 home runs, and 19 stolen bases.
This weekend marks a reunion between former conference foes, with TCU and Utah meeting for the first time since 2011. The Horned Frogs lead the all-time series 27-6.
With the Big 12 Tournament on the horizon, TCU has plenty to play for this weekend. A strong showing in Salt Lake City could help solidify their NCAA Tournament resume and potentially improve their seeding. The Horned Frogs have been sharp on the road this season and will aim to carry that momentum into the postseason.