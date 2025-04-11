TCU Baseball Preview: vs Kansas
TCU returns home this weekend for a crucial Big 12 series against No. 22 Kansas at Lupton Stadium.
The Frogs, sitting at 25-9 overall and 8-4 in conference play, will look to bounce back from a midweek loss to UT Arlington that ended their six-game win streak. Meanwhile, the Jayhawks (27-7, 9-3 Big 12) are also coming off a midweek stumble, having lost to Nebraska, snapping a nine-game win streak of their own.
Friday’s series opener will see right-hander Tommy LaPour take the mound for the Frogs. LaPour has been one of the Big 12’s most reliable arms this season, leading the conference with a 2.62 ERA.
Offensively, TCU is led by standout freshman Sawyer Strosnider, who’s hitting .390. Chase Brunson has also been a model of consistency, reaching base in every game he’s played this year.
The Frogs bring power and speed to the plate, with 46 home runs and a Big 12-leading 14 triples already matching last year’s home run output. Their defense has been sharp as well, with a .969 fielding percentage and 31 double plays turned, which ranks near the top nationally.
Kansas comes into the weekend as one of the most potent offensive teams in the Big 12. They lead the league with 74 home runs, paced by Jackson Hauge’s 15 and Brady Ballinger’s 12. The Jayhawks’ pitching staff holds a 4.38 ERA and a .977 fielding percentage.
TCU holds a 28-14 all-time edge in the series and has dominated Kansas at Lupton Stadium, posting a 16-6 record in Fort Worth. However, the Jayhawks got the better of the Frogs last season, winning both the regular-season series and a Big 12 Tournament matchup.
That history adds some extra motivation for TCU as they look to reclaim their edge.
How to Watch & Listen to TCU Horned Frogs vs. Kansas Jayhawks
Friday, April 11
6 pm CT
TV: ESPN+
Radio: 88.7 KTCU FM/Varsity App
Saturday, April 12
2 pm CT
TV: ESPN+
Radio: 88.7 KTCU FM/Varsity App
Sunday, April 13
1 pm CT
TV: ESPN+
Radio: 88.7 KTCU FM/Varsity App