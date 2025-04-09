Baseball: UT Arlington Beats TCU 6-4; Hands Horned Frogs First Midweek Loss of the Season
After jumping out to a quick 1-0 lead over the Mavericks in the top of the second inning, thanks to an Isaac Cadena sacrifice fly to center field, the Horned Frogs did not hold a lead for the rest of the ballgame. My expert analysis is that that usually does not result in wins. Such was the case on Tuesday night in Arlington for the Frogs, a group that entered the game having won six in a row. UT Arlington bested TCU 6-4 and gave Kirk Saarloos' group its first midweek loss of the season.
In the bottom of the second inning, Horned Frog starting pitcher Zack James surrendered the Horned Frogs' brief lead as Xander McAfee blasted a solo shot over the left field wall to knot the score at one. One inning later, Tyce Armstrong hit an RBI single for the Mavericks, giving them a 2-1 advantage.
McAfee struck again in the bottom of the fifth, shooting an RBI single throught the left side, scoring UTA left fielder Maxwell Mims. Mims was involved in the rest of the Mavericks' runs. In the bottom of the seventh, he hit a single, and a throwing error during the play allowed two UT Arlington runs to cross home plate. Also in the seventh, Mims scored on a wild pitch, giving UTA its sixth and final run of the evening.
TCU's loss was not due to a lack of effort on the offensive side. After falling behind 2-1, Karson Bowen leveled the score at two in the top of the fifth with a solo home run, and an inning later, Sawyer Strosnider homered to right field to tie the score at three. The last Horned Frog run of the game came in the top of the eighth inning when Noah Franco hit an RBI single, scoring Colton Griffin and cutting UTA's lead to 6-4.
TCU's James pitched 2.2 innings, allowing four hits and two runs. Louis Rodriguez was the first of five relief pitchers to see action for the Horned Frogs. Rodriguez went for 1.1 innings and allowed zero hits, zero runs, and struck out two batters. Mason Bixby entered the game in the fifth inning, allowing one run on one hit and one walk.
Trey Newmann threw the sixth inning, walking one batter and striking out another. Trever Baumler pitched the seventh frame of the game and gave up three total UTA runs, two of which were earned. Baumler was credited with the loss in the game. Nate Stern was the final TCU pitcher to see the field, pitching the eighth inning. He allowed one hit and struck out one battle.
The Horned Frogs look to get back into the win column on Friday as their weekend series agaisnt #22 Kansas begins in Fot Worth at 6 p.m.