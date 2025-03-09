TCU Baseball Pulls off Comeback Over Fresno State
It has been a fun week at Lupton Stadium as TCU picked up their fourth win of the week defeating Fresno State 5-4.
The Horned Frogs got off to a rough start on Saturday. After a pair of hits to start the second inning, the Bulldogs got the first run of the game on a fielder's choice. Two batters later, Owen Faust delivered an RBI single to make it 2-0.
In the third inning, a two-run blast from Triston Gray gave Fresno State a 4-0 lead. After a couple quick outs in the bottom of the fourth, Nolan Traeger reached with a single to set up Anthony Silva. On the first pitch, Silva crushed a ball to center field and cut the deficit in half.
Tommy LaPour got the start for the Horned Frogs. He threw four innings giving up six hits, four earned runs while striking out three. Braeden Sloan took over and had to escape trouble multiple times.
In the top of the seventh, he had runners on the corners and no outs. Sloan found a way to escape the jam without giving up a run. He was tremendous in relief as he threw five shutout innings with seven strikeouts. The Horned Frogs kept applying the pressure in the seventh.
Sam Myers scored on a balk and Isaac Cadena tied the game with a base knock to center field. A few pitches later, a wild pitch scored Colton Griffin to give TCU the lead and eventually the win. It was a tremendous comeback for the Frogs.
On the pitching side, LaPour and Sloan combined for 10 strikeouts and no walks. Sloan continues to be a massive weapon out of the bullpen for Kirk Saarloos and he kept TCU alive on Saturday. Anthony Silva picked up a multi-hit game and is finding his confidence at the plate.
The win propels TCU to a 11-4 record and their fourth straight victory. They'll look for the sweep on Sunday as Trevor Baumler will toe the rubber. First pitch is at 1 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN+.