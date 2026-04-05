It was a much better outing for the Horned Frogs, as they were able to capture a 9-3 win and tie up the series. Kirk Saarloos finally got what he wanted from his starter, which was length and a solid outing. If you are TCU baseball, you are much happier this afternoon than you were last night, as you were able to keep up the offensive production while slowing down Kansas State’s.

Stronger Starts Set the Tone for Both Teams Today

It was much better outings from both TCU and Kansas State starters this afternoon. Kansas State's Lincoln Sheffield went 5.1 innings and looked strong and composed through most of his outing. He was dominant until the fifth inning, that’s when TCU's offense jumped on board. Sheffield gave up six hits, six strikeouts, and six runs attached to his name. However, he held a powerful TCU offense to pretty much nothing until the fifth, so it was a solid outing for him.

The Horned Frogs also had a really great performance from redshirt freshman Lance Davis, who had an entirely different outing from Sheffield. Davis started out rough, giving up three runs in the first inning and looking as if he wouldn’t make it past two innings of work. This was not the case, as Davis only got better the deeper he got into the game. He went 6.2 innings, giving up six hits, three walks, and three earned runs. He tallied four K’s that all came late in his outing.

This was the outing Kirk Saarloos had hoped for and needed from his pitchers. This outing helped preserve bullpen options for tomorrow’s game, which will help the Frogs go for the series win.

Brunson Starts the Rally for 9 Unanswered Runs for the Frogs

Chase Brunson has been seeing the ball extremely well this weekend, and he carried that over into this game. He began TCU's scoring at the top of the second with a one-run bomb to left field. This came after Kansas State’s first three runs in the opening inning. Despite no scoring from TCU until the fifth after this, it seemed to flip a switch in momentum. From the home run on, the Horned Frog offense would not look back, scoring nine unanswered runs.

FAIR BALL!



Chase Brunson hooks it down the left field line. His second home run in as many days.#GoFrogs | #FrogballUSA pic.twitter.com/aE5n8mer02 — TCU Baseball (@TCU_Baseball) April 4, 2026

Horned Frogs Offense Takes Over Late

TCU had me a little nervous early, as Lincoln Sheffield had the Horned Frog offense nearly shut down. Despite Chase Brunson’s home run, that was Sheffield’s only hit allowed until the fifth inning. That’s when the Frogs finally woke up, and Kansas State pitching had no answers. Scoring started with Noah Franco reaching base on a single, and Brady Dallimore followed with a deep double to bring him home. Later in the inning, Preston Gamster grounded into a double play, but it was enough to score Dallimore and tie the game.

The Frogs didn’t stop there. In the top of the sixth, they tallied four runs. Cole Cramer singled to start, followed by walks to Sawyer Strosnider and Chase Brunson to load the bases. Brady Dallimore drove in a run with a single, Jack Bell added another on a walk, and Preston Gamster’s two-run double gave TCU a 7-3 lead and control of the game. Just when it seemed the scoring was over, Jack Arthur and Cole Cramer hit solo home runs, ending any chance of a comeback for the Wildcats.

The Horned Frog offense was on fire, led by Noah Franco, Preston Gamster, Cole Cramer, Brady Dallimore, and Jack Arthur, who all had two hits in this game. The offense was fueled on 12 hits, 4 walks, and 9 runs. Overall, this offense is rolling and shows no signs of slowing down.

Franco Closes The Door On The Wildcats

Noah Franco has been tremendous since returning from injury, making an impact both at the plate and on the mound. He has been a key factor in why the Frogs have turned the corner and seen consistent production lately. Franco had a great day at the plate, going 2-for-5, and he delivered on the pitching side as well, tossing two innings with no hits, one walk, and a strikeout on just 15 pitches. He effectively shut down a strong Kansas State offense and helped preserve bullpen options for tomorrow, including himself if needed. This is the kind of pitching the Frogs needed, and they got it today from Lance Davis, Walter Quinn, and Noah Franco.

Series Tied — What to Expect Tomorrow

The Horned Frogs honestly should have already wrapped up the series, but rough pitching has prevented that, leaving the series tied. Tomorrow’s game is expected to be very close, with plenty of offense on both sides. TCU will likely rely on the remaining bullpen options to secure a win. The starting pitchers for either team are still unclear, but fans can expect a high-powered matchup at the plate. The Frogs are aiming for their second straight series win.

Game 3 will take place tomorrow, Easter Sunday, at 1 PM CT. It’s for all the marbles and a must-watch game, streaming on ESPN+. Grab the family and tune in!