TCU Horned Frogs Secure Series Win with Walk-Off Victory Over Texas Tech

After a brief weather delay in Fort Worth, the TCU Horned Frogs and the Texas Tech Red Raiders square off in the second of a three-game series this weekend. The Frogs dominated in the series opener with an 18-8 run-rule, fueled by home runs from five different TCU hitters.

Saturday's game appeared to be another high-scoring affair based on the first three innings. The Red Raiders struck for three runs in the top half of the first inning with a plethora of singles, but the Frogs followed the crooked inning with a pair of two-run home runs from infielders Cole Cramer and Preston Gamster to take a 4-3 lead.

Texas Tech retook the lead with a two-run home run from Logan Hughes, but TCU once again responded with a game-tying home run off the bat of Brady Dallimore. After trading blows in the later innings, the Red Raiders eventually tied the game, sending us to extra innings.

After Texas Tech took a 9-8 lead with an RBI single from Robin Villeneuve in the 13th inning, the Frogs walked the Red Raiders off with hits from Cramer and Sawyer Strosnider, followed by a sacrifice flyout from Chase Brunson.

Nails from the TCU Bullpen

Trever Baumler prepares to face off against the Kansas State Wildcats at the Amegy Bank Classic. (2/23/25) | Brian McLean KillerFrogs/TCU on SI

Texas Tech's offense was the biggest threat to the Frogs coming into this weekend. It was less about shutting the Red Raiders down and more about managing the damage from an offense that can overwhelm you in a hurry. Texas Tech could hit home runs, but they just couldn't be allowed to do so when it mattered most.

You have to tip your cap to the TCU bullpen tonight. Lance Davis, the starting pitcher for the Frogs, struggled early on as the Red Raiders singled him to death. He didn't necessarily look bad, but the Texas Tech offense came out firing on all cylinders after the rain delay.

Tanner Sagouspe was first out of the bullpen for TCU. After shutting down the DBU Patriots during the midweek, he continued his streak of good performances with 3.1 shutout innings in relief. Walter Quinn also gave the Frogs some length with 3.0 innings pitched, but was eventually run off after giving up a trio of runs late in the game.

The story of the night for TCU was none other than sophomore right-hander Trever Baumler. After a less-than-ideal start against UCF last weekend, he bounced back with 4.0 innings in relief, allowing just one earned run.

After the game, Baumler emphasized that his goal was just to keep the Frogs in the ballgame. He understood that TCU's offense would eventually pick him up.

It's worth noting that the Frogs only had to use four pitchers in a 13-inning game. Texas Tech, on the other hand, needed to use eight pitchers. As mentioned in weeks past, that's the kind of thing that can rest in a series sweep. TCU will go for its second sweep this season on Sunday at 1 p.m.

What's Next?

Frogs play the final game of the 3-game series at Lupton Stadium, Sunday at 1 p.m.

With their first Big 12 series victory now in the books, the Horned Frogs will look to carry this momentum into their upcoming mid-week match-up against Lamar at 6 p.m. CT. The bullpen's recent reliability provides a much-needed boost for the coaching staff as the conference schedule intensifies. TCU fans should keep a close eye on the updated Big 12 standings as the Frogs climb back into the hunt for a postseason seed.

Frog travel to the Little Apple to take on the K-State Wildcats Easter weekend.

Stay Connected

Want to dive deeper into the X's and O's? Head over to the KillerFrogs.com Fan Forum to discuss this series win with the most dedicated TCU community on the web. Whether you're breaking down the bull[en's ERA ot celebrating the walk-off heroics, our message boards are the place to be for unfiltered fan perspective and game-day energy. Join the thread now and see what fellow Horned Frogs are saying about the road ahead!