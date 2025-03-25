Killer Frogs

TCU Baseball: Sawyer Strosnider Earns Big 12 Honors

The Freshman earned multiple honors this past week from the Big 12

JD Andress

TCU Freshman Sawyer Strosnider against Tarleton State, 02/25/2025
TCU Freshman Sawyer Strosnider against Tarleton State, 02/25/2025 / Brian McLean, OnAssignment/TCU On SI

The TCU Horned Frog freshman Sawyer Strosnider has been on an absolute tear in the month of March, and the Big 12 has rewarded him with multiple awards.

The right-fielder from Brock was awarded Big 12 Player of the Week and Big 12 Newcomer of the Week. Strosnider was the second Horned Frog to receive the Newcomer award after Cole Cramer earned it after the season's opening week.

Strosnider went 10-20 on the week with eight RBIs, six runs, and five extra-base hits, including three home runs. His performance led the Frogs to a mid-week win over a ranked Dallas Baptist and the first series win in Lubbock since 2015.

Strosnider's batting average has risen to a team-leading .375 while he leads or is tied for the lead in triples, hits, and doubles. He carries a 13-game hitting streak into the mid-week contest against UTRGV.

JD Andress
