TCU Baseball Secures 4-3 win over No. 22 Kansas
TCU baseball is simply on a roll. Heading into a massive series against the 22nd-ranked Kansas Jayhawks, the Horned Frogs had a ton of momentum, which they carried over with a 14-1 win on Friday and a 4-3 win on Saturday.
The offense was on a tear prior to Saturday's contest and while they didn't continue the barrage, they generated enough offense to win. In the second inning, Kansas had runners on first and second with one out. A RBI single from Ian Francis made it 1-0.
There was a big momentum swing in the fifth inning. After the Jayhawks stranded the bases loaded, the TCU bats woke up. With two outs, Isaac Cadena ripped a double and advanced to third on an error. He eventually scored on a wild pitch to even up the game.
After a pair of walks, Karson Bowen brought in a pair of runs with a single to make it 3-1. The RBI's marked 100 career runs driven in for the junior catcher. The Frogs added some insurance in the sixth with a sac fly by Noah Franco.
Kole Klecker got the start but was limited to two innings. He allowed one run on three hits and struck out two. Braeden Sloan took over and threw 4.2 innings. His day ended after Jackson Hauge roped a two-RBI double to make it a 4-3 game.
Kade Eudy pitched 2.1 scoreless innings to get the save in a one-run game. The pitching staff did a fantastic job with runners in scoring position stranding 10 Jayhawks on the base paths.
The Horned Frogs have already clinched a big series win over Kansas. They go to 27-9 and 10-4 in conference play. They will go for the sweep and a win could put them in first place in the Big 12. Caedmon Parker will get the start on Sunday with first pitch set for 1 p.m. on ESPN+.
