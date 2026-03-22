TCU Horned Frogs Even Series With 6–0 Shutout of UCF Knights

After an embarrassing loss on Friday night, many Frogball fans were left questioning whether or not the TCU Horned Frogs have the talent to make their way through Big 12 conference play.

The Horned Frogs bought themselves some breathing room on Saturday, leveling the series against the UCF Knights with a 6-0 shutout win. The story of the night? Starting pitcher Lance Davis tossed 7.0 scoreless innings, allowing just two walks and two hits. He also struck out five batters in his sixth start of the year.

For head coach Kirk Saarloos and the Frogs, the shutout win was more than just a response to a bad performance. It was, hopefully, a sign of things to come for TCU. It's well known that the Frogs haven't played to their potential recently, but Saturday finally felt like a step in the right direction.

Hitting the Reset Button

TCU infielders Lucas Franco and Cole Cramer high-five before the beginning of an inning. | gofrogs.com

While the series is still up in the air with a rubber match tomorrow, the Frogs looked like a completely different team on Saturday. It's clear that after their 18-7 loss to UCF on Friday, the program as a whole needed to hit the reset button.

Both second baseman Cole Cramer and shortstop Lucas Franco told the media that the entire team arrived at the field early for a team discussion. Nolan Traeger, Louis Rodriguez, and Tommy LaPour were all mentioned as leaders of the meeting ahead of Game 2 of the series.

"We had a mandatory '12:00 o'clock be here early,' and we had a long talk in the locker room," Franco said. "It was just about what reality is, what we need to get back on track, and I think tonight was a great start to that.

Lucas Franco was a significant force in the series-evening win over UCF by going 2-for-3 at the plate with two runs batted in. The freshman shortstop also made several plays in the field that kept the Knights off the basepaths.

When I asked Cramer about how TCU changed their approach at the plate from Friday to Saturday, the second baseman responded by saying that the Frogs have recently placed an emphasis on not trying to do too much. He added that getting the next guy to the plate was key to TCU's shutout win.

"Yeah, it was something that we've been talking about a lot lately, you know, playing at Lupton, it's hard to have the big swing that can change a game...," Cramer said. "I think we just did a really good job of 'how can I win this pitch and then after this pitch, how can I win the next one to get it to the next guy.'"

While it sounds simple in theory, getting the next guy up to the plate is something that can be extremely difficult, especially for a team that hasn't quite found its identity yet. The Frogs didn't explode for 20 runs or anything like that, but they executed when needed throughout the game.

It’s worth noting that by working deep into counts and extending innings when needed, the Frogs chased UCF starter Matt Sauser after just three innings. He entered the matchup with an ERA under 1.00 and had positioned himself as an early Big 12 Pitcher of the Year contender through five starts.

Colton Griffin's seventh-inning squeeze bunt would be the perfect example of "doing your job." The Frogs wanted some extra insurance heading into the final innings, and the outfielder executed when needed.

What's Next

With a full day of TCU athletics ahead, the action continues back in Fort Worth as Horned Frogs baseball takes the field at Lupton Stadium for a 1 p.m. first pitch, setting the tone before all eyes turn to the hardwood. Later, TCU Women's Basketball faces the Washington Huskies women's basketball in a win-or-go-home match-up with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line. Stay locked in with all the latest updates, reactions, and game-day energy by joining the conversation on the KillerFrogs Fan Forum.