Cubs vs. Pirates Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, May 25
In this story:
The Chicago Cubs were one of the best and hottest teams in baseball, but they have all of a sudden lost eight straight games. The good news is they're still well above .500 at 29-24, but they need to turn things around in a hurry and stop the bleeding.
They'll begin a mid-week series against the Pittsburgh Pirates, starting with an afternoon game on Monday to kick things off.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for today's game.
Cubs vs. Pirates Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Cubs -1.5 (+136)
- Pirates +1.5 (-164)
Moneyline
- Cubs -124
- Pirates +105
Total
- OVER 8 (-115)
- UNDER 8 (-105)
Cubs vs. Pirates Probable Pitchers
- Chicago: Ben Brown, RHP (1-2, 2.09 ERA)
- Pittsburgh: Carmen Mlodzinski, RHP (4-3, 3.96 ERA)
Cubs vs. Pirates How to Watch
- Date: Monday, May 25
- Time: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Venue: PNC Park
- How to Watch (TV): SportsNet Pittsburgh, Marquee Sports Network
- Cubs record: 29-24
- Pirates record: 27-26
Cubs vs. Pirates Best MLB Prop Bet
- Brandon Lowe 2+ Hits (+310)
I'm going to take a shot on Brandon Lowe to record two or more hits at north of 3-1 odds. He has been red-hot this season, racking up 47 hits with an OPS of .898. He has two multi-hit performances across his last four games, so let's bet on that hot streak continuing this afternoon.
Cubs vs. Pirates Prediction and Pick
The Cubs' losing streak isn't just from bad luck. Their offenses have regressed in a big way, falling to 21st in the Majors in wRC+ over the past 30 days. That's well below the Pirates, who come in at ninth in wRC+ in that same time frame.
Ben Brown gets the start for the Cubs, and he's coming off a game where he allowed seven hits and three earned runs against the Brewers. That could put the Pirates in a great position to put up runs in a hurry.
I'll back the Pirates as slight home underdogs at home.
Pick: Pirates +105 via FanDuel
Follow Iain on X and Instagram
Use our exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code SIBONUSDYW to earn up to a 10 100% Boosts when you sign up and make your first wager with the online sportsbook.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets