Cubs vs. Pirates Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, May 25

The Chicago Cubs were one of the best and hottest teams in baseball, but they have all of a sudden lost eight straight games. The good news is they're still well above .500 at 29-24, but they need to turn things around in a hurry and stop the bleeding.

They'll begin a mid-week series against the Pittsburgh Pirates, starting with an afternoon game on Monday to kick things off.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for today's game.

Cubs vs. Pirates Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run Line

Cubs -1.5 (+136)

Pirates +1.5 (-164)

Moneyline

Cubs -124

Pirates +105

Total

OVER 8 (-115)

UNDER 8 (-105)

Cubs vs. Pirates Probable Pitchers

Chicago: Ben Brown, RHP (1-2, 2.09 ERA)

Pittsburgh: Carmen Mlodzinski, RHP (4-3, 3.96 ERA)

Cubs vs. Pirates How to Watch

Date: Monday, May 25

Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

Venue: PNC Park

How to Watch (TV): SportsNet Pittsburgh, Marquee Sports Network

Cubs record: 29-24

Pirates record: 27-26

Cubs vs. Pirates Best MLB Prop Bet

Brandon Lowe 2+ Hits (+310)

I'm going to take a shot on Brandon Lowe to record two or more hits at north of 3-1 odds. He has been red-hot this season, racking up 47 hits with an OPS of .898. He has two multi-hit performances across his last four games, so let's bet on that hot streak continuing this afternoon.

Cubs vs. Pirates Prediction and Pick

The Cubs' losing streak isn't just from bad luck. Their offenses have regressed in a big way, falling to 21st in the Majors in wRC+ over the past 30 days. That's well below the Pirates, who come in at ninth in wRC+ in that same time frame.

Ben Brown gets the start for the Cubs, and he's coming off a game where he allowed seven hits and three earned runs against the Brewers. That could put the Pirates in a great position to put up runs in a hurry.

I'll back the Pirates as slight home underdogs at home.

Pick: Pirates +105 via FanDuel

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