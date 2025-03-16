TCU Baseball Suffers Record Setting Loss to Arizona State
The ball was flying on a windy Saturday afternoon. There were 38 total hits and 35 runs scored. Unfortunately for TCU, Arizona State was responsible for the majority of the offense, as they dominated from start to finish in a 26-9 win.
Mason Brassfield got the start for the Horned Frogs and it ended pretty quickly. On the first batter of the game, Kyle Walker hit a solo shot to left field to open up the scoring. The Sun Devils tacked on three more runs to make it 4-0 through one. Brassfield went one inning giving up seven hits and six runs.
The Sun Devils' offensive clinic continued in the second inning off Mason Bixby. A six-run second inning highlighted by a three-run blast from Isaiah Jackson made it 10-0. He went 4-6 with two homers and six RBIs. Arizona State continued to pour on while TCU had no response.
Jack Martinez was terrific for Arizona State. He threw 5.2 shutout innings while surrendering just two hits and struck out seven hitters. Through seven innings, ASU scored a run in each inning and led 24-0. It left a stunned look on the entire TCU dugout, and it took until the eighth inning for the bats to wake up.
The Frogs sent 12 hitters to the plate and scored seven runs as Jack Arthur poked a single to left field to break up the shutout. Sawyer Strosnider, Jack Bell, and Brody Green each had RBI hits.
The 28 hits surrendered by TCU pitching are the most in school history, and the 26 runs tied a school record. To add insult to injury, the Frogs committed four errors, which led to eight unearned runs. It was a tough day at the ballpark for TCU and a loss they'll need to shake off immediately. The Horned Frogs drop to 14-5 while ASU goes to 13-6.
On a positive note, Strosnider continues to swing a hot bat and extended his hit streak to eight games. Chase Brunson also extended his hitting streak to 13 games. Despite all that, the Horned Frogs still have an opportunity to win the series on Sunday. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN+.
Postgame Press Conference
TCU Head Coach Kirk Saarloos
