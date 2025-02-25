TCU Baseball: Tarleton State Preview
The 5-2 TCU Horned Frogs will finally play a game at Lupton Stadium this season as they host the 3-4 Tarleton State Texans.
The Frogs are coming off the Amergy Bank College Classic, where they went 1-2 on the weekend and are on a two-game losing streak. This will be the first time this season they get to play in front of a home crowd in a mid-week tune-up before hosting a top-25 matchup against Southern Miss.
Frog Focus
TCU will start lefty Mason Brassfield, a freshman with a 4.50 ERA in two innings pitched on the season. In typical midweek fashion under Kirk Saarloos, Frog fans can expect a bullpen game for Saarloos to test different arms and get a feel for his team this early in the season. The same can be said about the lineup; expect multiple new faces such as Jack Bell, Jack Arthur, and Camden Sos to give players rest and new looks around the team.
What to Expect From Tarleton State
The Texans started the season 3-0 but have lost four straight since then, including getting swept this past weekend by Kansas. As a team, they are hitting .329, highlighted by four players hitting above .400 on the season: Braden Gostisha (.450), Slade McCloud (.438), Jamie Perez (.435), and Lane Brewster (.409). They are averaging 10.6 runs per game, which is good for 15th nationally and have stolen 20 bases this season, which is good for 14th.
On the defensive side, they sport a 5.71 ERA and a .957 fielding percentage. The Texans have not announced a starter for the game yet, but Parrish Beagle leads the team with four appearances and a 9.53 ERA.
TCU will begin their nine-game home stand on Tuesday, February 25th, at 6 p.m. at Lupton Stadium.
