TCU Baseball: Texas Tech Preview
TCU heads to Lubbock this weekend for a Big 12 showdown against Texas Tech, looking to build on its strong start to the season.
The Horned Frogs have been nearly flawless away from home, boasting a 6-0 road record, and are fresh off an 8-5 victory over No. 15 DBU. At 15-6 overall and 1-2 in conference play, they’ll be looking to bounce back in the Big 12 standings after dropping their opening league series against Arizona State.
Texas Tech, meanwhile, has endured a rough start at 6-11 but enters the series with momentum after sweeping Houston to open conference play.
TCU’s offense has been a major strength, fueled by Chase Brunson’s consistency at the plate. He carries a 15-game hitting streak and leads the team in both hits and RBIs. Sawyer Strosnider has been just as dangerous, hitting .500 over his last nine games, while freshman Noah Franco has provided power with a team-best four home runs.
The Horned Frogs have also been disciplined at the plate, ranking among the top teams in the country in walk rate. On the mound, Braeden Sloan has been dominant, posting a Big 12-best 0.84 ERA, while TCU’s overall pitching staff has done well at limiting free passes, ranking in the top 30 nationally in strikeout-to-walk ratio.
Texas Tech will rely on its offense to keep pace, led by Robin Villeneuve, who is hitting an impressive .417. Logan Hughes has been the Red Raiders’ top run producer with 22 RBIs. However, Texas Tech’s biggest challenge will be on the mound, where its 6.38 team ERA has been a weak spot. The Red Raiders will need a strong showing from their pitching staff to contain TCU’s balanced lineup.
Historically, this has been a competitive series, with TCU holding a slight 17-16 edge in Big 12 matchups. However, Texas Tech has had the upper hand in Lubbock, winning four of six home series against the Horned Frogs since they joined the league.
TCU hasn’t won a series at Dan Law Field since 2015, making this a prime opportunity to break that trend. With the Frogs aiming to stay unbeaten on the road and the Red Raiders looking to continue their Big 12 success, this series has the potential to be a pivotal early-season battle in conference play.