TCU Baseball: The Frogs Drop their First Game of the Season to #5 Arkansas
#22 TCU Baseball dropped their first game of the season to #5 Arkansas in Game #4 of the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. A pinch hit 2 RBI double by Kuhio Aloy with runners on 2nd and 3rd was the difference maker in this one as Arkansas took the contest by a score of 2-1. Tommy LaPour got the start for the Horned Frogs, and Zach Root took the mound for Arkansas.
Through the first 3 innings, it was a pitcher's duel between Root and LaPour as they both held the other team scoreless. The Wichita State transfer got up to 96 with his fastball and worked his off-speeds with precision for the majority of the game. At one point, LaPour retired 11 straight Razorbacks. Zach Root notched 10 strikeouts in the contest only giving up 1 run to a streaky Frogs offense.
TCU finally broke the seal in the 4th inning as Sam Myers hit a high infield chopper that got away from, Arkansas 2nd baseman, Gabe Fraser. The Frogs threatened to score again but a strikeout by Zach Root prevented the Frogs from adding on in the 4th inning.
The game took a chaotic turn in the 6th as Karson Bowen was robbed of his 2nd home run of the season. The robbed home run caused LaPour to lose a little bit of the finesse he had earlier in the game. Head coach Kirk Saarloos went to redshirt senior Gianluca Shinn with runners on 1st and 2nd with no outs. LaPour ended the game with 6.0 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 5 Ks, and 2 BBs on 87 pitches.
After Shinn got an out due to a sacrifice bunt, Coach Saarloos brought in his go-to guy Louis Rodriguez to keep the Frogs' 1-run lead. Disaster struck for the Frogs as Kuhio Aloy lined a 2 RBI double down the left field line. Rodriguez ended the inning but not after the game was turned on its head.
The Frogs had opportunities to tie the game multiple times, but the offense couldn't get anything rolling as the Arkansas bullpen proved to be elite to say the least. After Zach Root left the game, the Frogs only mustered two hits through the remaining four innings to play. Landon Beidelschies, in particular, gave the Frogs fits at the plate as he threw 2.2 scoreless innings, with Christian Foutch closing things out for the Razorbacks. Beidelschies earned the win.
In the 9th inning, things seemed to be going the Frogs' way as Noah Franco had a loud single to left field. Once again, the Razorbacks were in the right place at the right time as Cole Cramer had a line drive out to the 2nd baseman, resulting in a double play.
TCU once again threatened in the 9th as the Frogs found themselves with runners on 2nd and 3rd due to Bowen and Sam Myers getting walked. A wild throw down to 2nd let them both advance. Despite having the chance to tie, the Frogs came up short as Anthony Silva struck out swinging on a perfectly placed fastball on the outside corner to end the game
The Frogs are back in action tomorrow at 3 p.m. as they take on Kansas State. After starting the season 1-4, the Wildcats toppled Arkansas and handled their business against Michigan to go 2-0 in their first two games at Globe Life Field.
Postgame Interview with Kirk Saarloos
