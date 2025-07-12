TCU Baseball: The Frogs Land Another Transfer Portal Commitment

TRANSFER: TCU has landed Oregon State outfielder Dallas Macias. Big get for the Horned Frogs.



Macias slashed .315/.389/.512 w/8 HR and 9 SB in 2024 and entered the 2025 season as a potential Top 100 pick in July, but struggled. Toolsy. Good player. pic.twitter.com/ULG2gEGQsL