TCU Baseball: The Frogs Land Another Transfer Portal Commitment
On Wednesday, Kirk Saarloos and his coaching staff landed another transfer portal commitment to bolster their squad for the 2026 season. With their 6th commitment of the off-season, TCU added Dallas Macias, an outfielder from Oregon State.
Macias joins Kyuss Gargett, Tanner Sagouspe, Lance Davis, Nolan Johnson, and Rob Liddington Jr. in TCU's 2025 transfer portal class.
After slashing .315/.389/.512 in 2024 with 8 HR, the transfer senior has decided to play his final collegiate season with the Horned Frogs in Fort Worth. While Macias struggled in 2025, the outfielder adds to an already talented 2026 Frogball squad that is gearing up for a run to Omaha next season.
Before attending Oregon State, Macias attended Regis Jesuit High School and helped his varsity team to a 23-5 record that included a state championship series appearance. Being named All-League First Team as a senior, Macias hit an astounding .522 his senior year, with 48 hits in 28 games. With 17 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, and 31 RBI, Macias is a skilled player in all facets of the game.
In the last couple of years, TCU has been a destination spot for high-level recruits, whether out of the transfer portal or out of high school. With the amount of talent that's already on the TCU Baseball roster, it's hard not to get excited about Frogball in 2026.
With Saarloos and his squad picking up some momentum in the transfer portal, one can suspect that the Horned Frogs aren't done yet.
