TCU Baseball Receives Top-10 Preseason Ranking from D1 Baseball

There are three guarantees in life: death, taxes, and the TCU Horned Frogs being ranked in D1 Baseball's preseason top-25. Once again, expectations for FrogballUSA are extremely high despite the program's early exit from the NCAA Tournament last season.

But something about what's brewing in Fort Worth seems different this year, and the staff at D1 Baseball seems to think so, too. With proven veterans all around the field, and some notable returners on TCU's consistently dominant pitching staff, it seems as though head coach Kirk Saarloos and the Frogs are once again ready to carve a path to Omaha.

2026 D1Baseball Preseason Top 25 📈



Who’s too high? Who's too low?



🔗 https://t.co/rvky6c1EQb pic.twitter.com/ugHpAwPLaG — D1Baseball (@d1baseball) January 12, 2026

Not only were the Frogs included in D1 Baseball's top-25, but they were also ranked the No. 10 program in the country. While the lofty expectations are welcomed with open arms, many around the country are likely wondering why TCU jumped into the top-10.

Experience Everywhere You Look

Chase Brunson signals to the TCU bullpen after launching a three-run homerun vs the Kansas Jayhawks. | Brian McLean/KillerFrogs (TCU On SI)

Roster turnover has become a staple in college athletics, for better or for worse. Even for programs like TCU, retaining starters, especially those who shine early in their collegiate career, can be tough.

Despite losing some key depth pieces both at the plate and on the mound, Saarloos and his staff brought back 20 players from last year's squad, 10 of whom saw significant game action throughout the season. That kind of roster retention is something that every coach dreams of, and it's likely why D1 Baseball believes in the Frogs.

Tommy LaPour and Mason Brassfield are the two leading returners for TCU's pitching staff. LaPour, the Friday-night starter for nearly the entire year, ended the 2025 season with a 3.09 ERA across 90.1 innings of work. He also recorded a team-high 88 strikeouts by utilizing a fastball that took Big 12 opponents by surprise.

100 MPH fastball north of 2,600 RPMs with 20" of vert. Have mercy, Tommy Lapour... 😳pic.twitter.com/nW9WUFcgEm — Peter Flaherty III (@PeterGFlaherty) April 26, 2025

Brassfield enters the 2026 season with one of the most dangerous 1-2 punches in the sport. With a fastball that hangs typically in the low to mid-90s, and a curveball that I can't even make sense of, it seems as though he's poised to be a consistent weekend rotation piece this spring. He ended his freshman campaign with a 4.09 ERA and 68 punch-outs in 61.2 innings.

Sophomore LHP Mason Brassfield of @TCU_Baseball should be on everyone’s watch list this spring coming off of a very impressive freshman campaign for the Frogs, big frame with explosive stuff🔥



18 APP (7 GS)

61.1 IP

68 K

4.09 ERA

pic.twitter.com/7ACcoEP28G — On The Clock | College Baseball and MLB Draft (@OnTheClock_1) November 16, 2025

While the depth of TCU's bullpen may still be in question with Louis Rodriguez out for the season, it's the hitting side of things where this team really starts to get exciting. Of the nine players who received the most at-bats for the Frogs last season, six of them are expected to start once again in 2026.

Noah Franco, Sawyer Strosnider, and Chase Brunson headline a group of returning hitters expected to play key roles in TCU's lineup. Franco and Strosnider caught the attention of the entire college baseball world with stellar freshmen campaigns, with both driving in around 50 runs for the Frogs.

Both of the outfielders also hit over 10 home runs during the 2025 season, supplying power that the Frogs had desperately needed in years prior. Strosnider stood out among college baseball's freshman class by hitting a whopping .350 at the plate in 220 at-bats.

All eyes on Sawyer Strosnider after an electric freshman season for @TCU_Baseball



Led the team with a .350 average with 13 doubles, 11 home runs, and 51 RBI. Also led the country in triples this past season. 2025 Big 12 Freshman of the Yearpic.twitter.com/4mPmq71QKX — Stephen Schoch (@bigdonkey47) December 1, 2025

Brunson, whose draft stock has been trending upwards after a strong sophomore campaign, was also a nightmare for opposing pitchers. The outfielder hit .317 at the plate with a team-high 12 home runs, while his 46 RBIs ranked third on the team.

The Frogs are also returning some notable infield pieces. Jack Bell and Cole Cramer were two of TCU's most reliable fielders during the 2025 season and look to be manning the middle-infield this season, with Bell making the move to shortstop.

Cramer was one of TCU's most consistent hitters last season with a team-high .433 OBP. While Bell experienced an up-and-down season at the plate, his ability to get on base (.376 OBP) earned him appearances in nearly every game.

Another massive returning piece of the infield is starting catcher Nolan Traeger, whose impact was felt immediately in his freshman campaign. Traeger made 43 starts behind the plate and quickly established himself as one of TCU’s most reliable offensive contributors, slashing .327 at the plate with 17 RBIs.

Even more impressive was his plate discipline and ability to get on base, as he posted a stellar .472 OBP that consistently put pressure on opposing pitching staffs. With a full season of experience now under his belt, Traeger’s return provides stability at catcher and adds another bat in TCU's lineup that Saarloos and his coaching staff can rely on.

With proven veterans across the lineup and pitching staff, TCU enters the season with a level of experience that few programs can match. While the top-10 ranking by D1 Baseball may be bold, there are more than enough reasons to invest in FrogballUSA this spring.

Recommended Articles

Powered by KillerFrogs.com