TCU Baseball: The Frogs Take the Season Opener in Extra Innings
TCU opened the 2025 baseball season in San Diego, California as they took on the San Diego Toreros in the first of a 4-game series.
With Ben Abeldt ruled out for the season with a UCL injury, Caedmon Parker got the call to start the season for the Frogs. Parker struggled in the beginning of the 2024 season but found a rhythm and looked to be a consistent piece of the Frogs pitching staff later in the year. In his first start of 2025, the tall righty finished his outing with 4.1 innings pitched, 5 hits, and 3 earned runs while notching 5 strikeouts.
The Frogs struggled at the plate for the first 4 innings of the game striking out 7 times. San Diego's Cal Scolari dominated the zone during his start ending his outing with 5.0 innings pitched, 1 hit, 2 walks, while tallying 9 strikeouts.
When Scolari left the game, the Frogs seized their opportunity with a big 2-run homerun from Ohio State transfer, Isaac Cadena. Cadena was a threat at the plate in the fall with his ability to hit for power and showed it in his very first game as a Horned Frog.
In the 5th inning, Kirk Saarloos went to the bullpen as Braeden Sloan was the first Horned Frog in relief for Parker. After giving up an unearned run immediately, Sloan dominated for 4.0 straight scoreless innings while racking up 8 strikeouts in the process.
In the top of the 7th inning, Karson Bowen tied the game with a runner on first for the Frogs as he raced around the bases for an inside-the-park homerun.
After Sloan allowed a single with 1 out in the 9th, Kirk Saarloos went to the bullpen again giving the ball to Louis Rodriguez. Rodriguez made his presence known immediately this season as he not only sent the game to extra innings but finished the game in the 10th inning. The righty ended the game with 1.2 scoreless innings with 1 strikeout earning the win for the Frogs.
In the top of the 10th inning, Washington State transfer Cole Cramer hit a sacrifice fly to give TCU their first lead of the game 5-4. Cramer's RBI marked 5 unanswered runs for the Frogs after being down 4-0 heading into the top of the 6th inning.
With a runner on 1st and 1 out in the bottom of the 10th inning, an infield line drive hit by Gabe D'Arcy sealed the Toreros fate as Anthony Silva and Cole Cramer turned a 6-4-3 double play to end the game with the Frogs winning 5-4.
Tommy LaPour gets the start in game 2 of the 4-game series as first pitch is set for 7 p.m. tomorrow. FrogballUSA is officially back.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.