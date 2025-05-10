TCU Baseball: The Frogs Win a Shootout in Series Opener vs Cincinnati
On Friday evening, the Horned Frogs opened a 3-game series against the Cincinnati Bearcats. The usual Friday-night starter, Tommy LaPour, got the start on the mound for the Frogs, while the Bearcats sent out Nathan Taylor to match up against the TCU offense.
After the sweep against Kansas last week, Cincinnati is projected to be in the field of 64 for the NCAA tournament. With a couple of wins against the Frogs, the Bearcats would effectively guarantee their chance at Omaha. On the other hand, TCU looks to get back into a rhythm after the close series loss to the Wildcats out in Tucson last weekend.
The Recap
The Bearcats got things started in the top half of the 1st with a loud 3-spot, fueled by a 2-run home run from Jack Natili. The Frogs answered by getting on the board themselves with an RBI groundout from Cole Cramer, but the Bearcats were able to minimize the damage in the 1st.
TCU cut the deficit to 1 in the 2nd with another double from Colton Griffin. Last weekend Griffin put on a monster performance against the Wildcats on Sunday doubling 3 times with 4 RBIs.
In the 3rd and 4th inning, both pitchers found their rhythm throwing up 2 scoreless frames each. Despite the rough start for LaPour in the 1st inning, the Wichita State transfer had racked up 10 strikeouts by the end of the 4th inning.
After starting the game 0 for 2 with 2 strikeouts, Kerrington Cross picked up his first hit of the series with an RBI double off the left-center field wall. Afterwards, the Bearcats regained their original 3-run lead with an RBI single by Cal Sefcik.
Once again, the Frogs responded in kind with a 3-run inning of their own to tie the game. Cole Cramer got the scoring started with an RBI single up the middle to score Karson Bowen from 3rd. With Cramer on 1st, Noah Franco found a fastball over the middle of the plate and didn't miss it, blasting his 8th homerun of the year to tie the game 5-5.
Louis Rodriguez was the first out of the bullpen on Friday night as LaPour struggled to get through 5 complete innings. While the number of strikeouts for LaPour was on brand, the righty ended his night with 4.1 IP, 7 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 11 Ks.
It was in the 6th inning where TCU did some major damage to Cincinnati's chances in Game 1. The Frogs struck for 5 runs on 5 hits, with RBI singles from Bowen and Sawyer Strosnider, and a bases-clearing 3 RBI double from Franco.
In the next couple of innings, Rodriguez performed well against a Cincinnati team that seemed to be seeing the ball well all evening. Rodriguez ended the night with a line of 3.1 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, and 4 Ks.
Late in the game, it was the offense that delivered for the Lupton faithful in magnificent fashion. After the Bearcats had pulled within 2 runs with a 3-run 8th inning, the Frogs struck for 7 runs including a 3-run homerun from Nolan Traeger and a solo homerun from Anthony Silva.
Notable Performances at the Plate
Spoiler alert: Friday's notable performances come from the entire TCU lineup. If I said it once, I've said it 1,000 times: this offense is one of the best in the country when it finds a groove.
Karson Bowen: 3 for 6, 2B
Sawyer Strosnider: 2 for 5, 1 RBI
Cole Cramer: 3 for 5, 4 RBIs
Noah Franco: 3 for 6, 2 2B's, 1 HR, 5 RBIs
Chase Brunson: 2 for 5
Nolan Traeger: 1 for 4, 1 HR, 3 RBIs
Anthony Silva: 2 for 5, 1 HR, 1 RBI
Isaac Cadena: 2 for 3
Sam Myers: 1 for 1
Colton Griffin: 1 for 2, 1 2B, 1 RBI
Jack Bell: 1 for 1
Postgame Press Conferences
TCU Head Coach, Kirk Saarloos
TCU Pitcher, Louis Rodriguez
TCU Outfielder, Noah Franco
TCU Catcher, Nolan Traeger
The Frogs will look to take the series tomorrow at 2 p.m. with Caedmon Parker on the mound for TCU.
Follow KillerFrogs on X to stay up to date on all TCU baseball news.