TCU Baseball: Three Horned Frogs Receive Preseason All-Big 12 Honors
Anthony Silva and Ben Abeldt were named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team this week as we get closer to the 2025 baseball season. Both the shortstop and reliever were vital to TCU's road to Omaha in 2023 and have become favorites in the Frogball fanbase.
While Ben Abeldt was one of the brighter spots of last year's team, Anthony Silva took a downward trend at the plate after slashing .330 with 50 RBI's as a true freshman. He hit the famous sophomore slump only hitting .268 at the plate with 33 RBI's. With Coach Bill Mosiello back in Fort Worth, the shortstop is due for another breakout season more similar to his freshman performance.
Head Coach Kirk Saarloos confirmed that Ben Abeldt would be getting longer innings this season, potentially in the starter role. With Abeldt, it doesn't seem to matter what role you put the lefty in; he's gotten more difficulty to face on the mound with each year as a Horned Frog.
Not only did Ben Abeldt earn Preseason All-Big 12 Honors; he was also selected as the Preseason Big-12 Pitcher of the Year as well. Abeldt has logged nearly 100 innings as a Horned Frog with a career ERA of 2.81. His 2024 season was dominant to say the least as he finished the season with a 1.83 ERA in 44.1 innings.
True freshman Noah Franco was also selected as the Preseason Freshman of the Year in the Big 12. Franco finished his high school career ranked the #7 player in the 2024 class.
Some of his accolades before getting to campus include being ranked the #7 prospect by Perfect Game, being a two-time member of the 18U USA Baseball National Team, and being honored as a high school All-American by the MLB, Baseball America, Under Armour, and Perfect Game.
