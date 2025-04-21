TCU Baseball: Tommy LaPour Named Big 12 Co-Pitcher of the Week
Today, starting pitcher for TCU Baseball, Tommy LaPour, earned Big 12 honors with his pitching performance in TCU's lone win against UCF this past weekend. It's LaPour's first time earning Big 12 honors ad it's the 4th time this season that TCU has had a player receive the weekly honors. He joins Cole Cramer and Sawyer Strosnider in earning honors from the Big 12.
The righty threw 7.0 innings against the Knights as the Frogs cruised to a 6-1 series-opening win. The lone run from the Knights was unearned as well.
Final line: 7.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 4 Ks
It's an understatement to say that LaPour has been a contributor for the Frogs this season. The Wichita State transfer has now made 5 consecutive quality starts for TCU while seemingly getting better with each week.
On the season, LaPour has been one of the better pieces of TCU's pitching staff the entire year. He first made major noise on the national level in his 2nd start of the year back in February taking on a very potent Arkansas lineup at Globe Life Field. In 6.0 innings against the Razorbacks, he struck out 5 while allowing only 2 runs throwing 87 pitches.
In 2025, the Missouri native has logged a team leading 58.2 innings while currently holding an ERA of 2.15 through his first 10 starts for the Frogs. In those innings, LaPour is 2nd on the team in strikeouts with 50 with Braeden Sloan leading the team with 52.
This Friday, the Frogs are back in action at Lupton Stadium as the Baylor Bears come to town looking for the upset. The series begins on Friday with first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m.
