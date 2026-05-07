Kirk Saarloos and the TCU Horned Frogs baseball team are in need of a good series. They will look to bounce back after being swept by the Oklahoma State Cowboys. This team has been extremely difficult to figure out this season, as they have been so up and down. With postseason play literally right around the corner, the Frogs must finish strong. Let’s take a look at their opponent and what they will need to do to win this series.

Getting to Know the Utah Utes

The Utah Utes have had their ups and downs this season, much like the TCU Horned Frogs. They currently sit at 24-19 overall and 11-13 in Big 12 play, just a few games behind TCU in the conference standings. The Utes are coming off a series win over the BYU Cougars and a victory against Utah Valley Wolverines, giving them a three-game winning streak entering the weekend.

Based on both teams’ records this season, this series carries major implications. It has the potential to shift the Big 12 standings by several spots heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

Utah has been a solid-hitting team all season, posting a .309 team batting average. The lineup is led by junior Jet Gilliam, who is hitting .378 with 59 hits and six home runs this season. Offense has been one of the Utes’ strengths throughout the year and has been their least concern.

The biggest question mark for Utah has been pitching consistency. The staff owns a 6.88 team ERA, and while the pitching can look strong at times, it has also been prone to inconsistency from game to game. Their starting rotation will look something like this.

Friday- Trever Baumler (6.92 ERA) or Tommy LaPour (9.00 ERA) vs Colter McAnnely (6.87 ERA)

Saturday- Lance Davis (4.65 ERA) vs Payton Riske (6.04 ERA)

Sunday- Zack James (3.21 ERA) vs Seth Graham Pippin (7.63 ERA)

This series is destined to be a close one, with both teams expected to fight hard throughout the weekend. Let’s take a look at some key factors that could sway the outcome of this series.

Three Keys for TCU to Capture a Series Win:

Finishing Games Strong

The TCU Horned Frogs have struggled with this all season long, and it might be one of the most frustrating issues they’ve faced this year. They have been unable to close out games when they’ve had leads. This was shown this past weekend against the Oklahoma State Cowboys, as the Frogs dropped two games after their bullpen struggled to finish and the offense went stagnant late, leading to two tough losses that both shifted after the sixth inning.

This cannot happen if the Frogs want a chance at anything meaningful this season. They must keep the pedal to the metal through the full game and finish strong. With only a few games left, closing out games becomes the biggest must for this team moving forward.

Bring Runners Home

The TCU Horned Frogs have had a lot of offensive production as of late, and their hitting has really clicked with players like Cole Cramer, who is batting .338, and Jack Bell at .300, both peaking at the right time. However, others like Sawyer Strosnider have struggled big time lately. The Frogs will need to get all their hitters going to keep the push going.

However, they haven’t necessarily struggled with getting on base; the bigger issue has been bringing runners home. In the final game of the Oklahoma State Cowboys series alone, the Frogs left 13 runners on base. That cannot happen. They need their players to be more clutch and improve in those situations.

It has been especially costly when bases are loaded with just one out, and nothing comes of it. Those missed opportunities kill momentum and often swing energy back to the other team. The Frogs must fix this, and they need to start this weekend, or else it might not be pretty.

Cut Down on Errors

Another area I have noticed all season long that has lacked consistency is errors, especially defensive ones. The TCU Horned Frogs could have won Game 1 in Stillwater, and probably should have, but two errors cost them dearly. They were routine plays that should have been made, but instead led to two runs and shifted momentum once again.

The Frogs now have 47 errors on the season, which is far too many. If TCU wants to make a postseason push, they cannot keep shooting themselves in the foot. They have too many veterans on the roster to be making simple mistakes like this.

TCU must cut down on errors and avoid giving opposing teams easy runs through preventable mistakes.

If the TCU Horned Frogs can fix these issues and take care of business, they will be in great shape heading into this weekend’s series. These are things that need to be addressed if the Frogs want to be a postseason team. The time is now for TCU to make a statement with just six games left in the regular season. The Big 12 is so close that every game matters, and there is very little margin for error in the closing stretch.

Weekend Schedule

busy weekend at Lupton 😎



Friday: Retirement Ceremony

Saturday: Senior Day

Sunday: Mother's Day #GoFrogs | #FrogballUSA pic.twitter.com/qUlQ7m6kPC — TCU Baseball (@TCU_Baseball) May 6, 2026

First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday and can be seen on ESPN+.

Game 2: Saturday @ 2 PM

Game 3: Sunday @ 1 PM.

Join the Conversation on KillerFrogs

TCU fans have seen flashes of greatness and times that haven't been so great... but the Frogs are on fire as of late. Will they keep it up this weekend? Jump into the discussion on the KillerFrogs.com fan forum and let us know what you're watching for as TCU travels to take on Oklahoma State. Have we turned the corner, or is it more of a fluke? Let's hear it.