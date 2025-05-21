TCU Baseball: What Did We Learn
Welcome back to another weekly installment of the "What Did We Learn" series, a weekly article where I discuss the ongoing sports season and what stood out to me that might not show up in the box score. Welcome to the post-season, and hopefully, there will be many more weeks of this article from me.
Post-Season Baseball: Hopes, Dreams, Promises. Where none of that matters
I wrote about it slightly earlier this season, where I talked about baseball's highs and lows, and how the feeling of success, or the oh-so-well-known mistress of heartbreak, is what makes this sport so lovable. In the same sense, the joys you, the fan, went through this season don't matter. The heartbreak you witnessed and the players went through are washed clean. Awards have been handed out. Records have been finished. A clean slate begins.
Throughout the season, the TCU Horned Frogs have had series where they dropped a head-scratching series (looking at you, UCF). They have had series where they looked like a top-five team in the country (that Kansas sweep sure was something). They've had bounces their way, and they've had bounces quite literally that have hurt them.
The Frogs have put up 32 runs in a weekend series against a conference opponent. They've also had 26 runs scored against them in one game. They went 13-5 against teams from the state of Texas. They went 2-4 against Arizona teams.
You can find one or two good things that counteract everything bad that may have happened this season. Not long ago, before this season started, expectations were all over the place. Fans and analysts knew this would be a young team, with veteran pieces having rough sophomore seasons that saw TCU miss the postseason last year. Now, on the precipice of hosting a regional, the promise of success has returned.
This is the postseason for baseball, though. There is no promise. There is no guarantee, and having a dream of Omaha before reaching it will only hurt more than it will help. Remember the 2023 season? The Frogs seemed dead in the water halfway through the season, before catching fire and running through the competition en route to Omaha. No one saw that coming, and if you did, I'd like the lottery numbers for this week.
My point is this: Enjoy it. Enjoy the highs that will come. Enjoy watching this insanely talented freshman core, watching why I call them the Cowtown Cattleman. Enjoy Tommy LaPour throwing 99-100 off the mound with an intensity that you can even feel through the TV. Remember the lows, but don't dwell on them because eventually, the highs will come back.
Enjoy the team, enjoy the Frogs, because you are only guaranteed two more weeks of them.