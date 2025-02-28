TCU Baseball: What Did We Learn This Week?
Welcome back to another "What Did We Learn" baseball edition. The TCU Horned Frogs will begin a nine-game homestand against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles, a top-25 matchup at Lupton Stadium.
No Reaction is better than Overreaction
It's easy to react to a loss, especially early in a season when fans have waited seven months for TCU baseball to return, but it's even easier to let the season play out.
The MLB plays 162 games, and college baseball plays 50+ regular season games for a reason. Baseball is a sport of unpredictability and variables. The only thing that remains constant is that the pitcher on the mound will deliver to home plate and give the hitter a chance to make a play. You can't run the clock out, solidifying a win, unlike football and basketball. That is what makes baseball such a beautiful game. No matter the score, you will still get a pitch; you will still get a chance to come back or secure a win.
I say this because, just eight games into the season, I have already received five-plus texts from friends asking what is wrong with the lineup or how something needs to be changed when, in reality, nothing needs to be done at all. These aren't professional players, and on a team with only seven total seniors, there will be growth problems like there is in everything in life. I asked Head Coach Kirk Saarloos about the growth of freshman Sawyer Strosnider. He said that no matter how good of a recruit you were, college baseball is still at a different level, and there will be adjustment periods.
Since asking that question, Strosnider has had two games where he has had the game-winning RBIs, and Saarloos acknowledged the game is starting to slow down for the freshman. The same can be said about the pitching side. Pitching with 150+ friends and parents differs from throwing in a game at Globe Life Field with 5000+ fans watching.
There will be hiccups and mistakes, but there will also be rewards. Just because they don't show now does not mean that they won't ever; baseball is a slog of streaks and consistency.
