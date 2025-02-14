TCU Baseball: What Does The Weekend Rotation Look Like Now?
With the news coming out that TCU Horned Frogs starting pitcher and pre-season Big 12 Pitcher of the Year Ben Abeldt will be out for the 2025 season after a UCL injury, where could the Frogs turn to now in their rotation?
On Monday, the news had already broken that Abeldt would miss the season-opening series. Kirk Saarloos announced the planned rotation the next day off Caedmon Parker, Tommy LaPour, and freshman Trever Baumler.
Does this mean that will be the set rotation for the rest of the season? That remains to be seen. Parker is an excellent option as the Friday night starter. He posted a 4.11 era in 2024 and has four starts under his belt, including his best performance in the Big 12 Championship against West Virginia. He is known for his close in the rubber match against Texas Tech last season, where he walked away with the save; despite being thrown into a bases-loaded situation with no outs and only a one-run lead, he managed to slam the door shut. Should Parker continue to improve his swing-and-miss stuff (up 20 strikeouts from 2023 to 2024), he could be a valuable Friday night starter who gets to five or six innings a night.
LaPour was the planned Saturday pitcher all off-season; as a transfer from Wichita State, it was known he would be the anchor of the rotation.
Baumler remains a question mark as a freshman, but the peripherals are all there for the 80th-ranked high school player in the country last year. His high school career saw him post a 1.07 era, with 90 strikeouts in 58 innings, including an impressive perfect game feat. Baumler sits in the low 90s with his fastball and has a lot of sharp bite on his off-speed, proving he could be a mainstay in the weekend rotation.
Other Options
Kole Klecker and Louis Rodriguez are other names that could slot into the rotation. Both juniors have a ton of experience starting for the Frogs, including Klecker's fantastic freshman campaign, where he helped carry TCU into Omaha. Both pitchers saw more of a bullpen role last season, where they worked through their struggles, but should they need to slot into one of those spots, they have proven to be more than capable.
Cohen Feser is a name to watch as we move further along the season. The Redshirt Junior is still making his way back from Tommy John surgery at the end of the 2023 season, but he was electric before his injury. Boasting a 2.56 era and 28 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings, Saarloos is very excited to have him back as an option for the Frogs this season.
Talented incoming freshmen could also earn some playing time, including two-way star Noah Franco, who has a lively fastball in the mid-90s. Mason Brassfield and Kaden Smith impressed the eyes during the fall practices; they could find themselves getting a spot start if needed.
While the loss of Abeldt hurts the team and the outlook on the season initially, Saarloos is a master and getting the most out of his pitching staff, and more so this season with the depth he begins the season with.
