TCU Baseball Gets Blanked in Game 2 Against Texas
With an opportunity to take the series against Texas, the TCU Horned Frogs fell flat, losing 7-0 on Saturday. The Longhorns jumped out in front in the second inning, putting up a five spot. Sophomore outfielder Max Belyeu got things going with a leadoff double and, two batters later, freshman Will Gasparino drove in the first run on a RBI single. Another freshman, infielder Casey Borba, made it 2-0 with a single to left field.
The big blow came from star shortstop Jalin Flores, who drove in two runs on a single to left that made it 4-0 Texas. The Longhorns would add another in the inning and two more in the third and that was all the run support they needed.
Louis Rodriguez drew the start for TCU and struggled mightily. He went just 1.2 innings, giving up five runs and striking out just one Longhorn batter. Sophomore Chase Hoover gave up a pair of runs, but the rest of the bullpen shut it down the rest of the game. A combination of Caedmon Parker, Andrew Mosiello, Storm Hierholzer and Braeden Sloan gave up no hits over 5.1 innings.
The problem, once again, was the offense couldn't string together enough hits to get runs across. They had a runner on in seven of the nine innings but couldn't bring them home. Chase Brunson and Luke Boyers accounted for four of the five Horned Frog hits.
TCU had gone 121 games without being shutout before Saturday. The last time the Frogs were blanked was against Florida State on April 29, 2022. It was certainly a frustrating game with an opportunity to win back-to-back conference series.
The rubber match is set for 1:00 p.m. with freshman Mason Bixby toeing the rubber for the Frogs.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.