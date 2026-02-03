TCU Horned Frogs Lead Big 12 With Trio of Top 2026 MLB Draft Prospects

With the start of the 2026 college baseball season nearly upon us, discussions about which players will be taken early in the MLB Draft have already begun. Last week, D1Baseball did its annual preview of the Big 12, which featured a list of the top draft prospects currently in the conference.

It's no secret that the TCU Horned Frogs are loaded with star talent this season. Not only does the program return two of its weekend starters, Tommy LaPour and Mason Brassfield, but TCU also brings back the majority of its starting lineup. Guys like Noah Franco, Sawyer Strosnider, and Chase Brunson are all poised to be massive contributors to the Horned Frogs' production offensively this season.

Strosnider, LaPour, and Brunson stand out, even on a TCU roster loaded with talent, at nearly every position. Each made a significant impact last season for the Horned Frogs, with performances that have propelled them into high-profile MLB Draft conversations this year.

Sawyer Strosnider | OF, Sophomore

Sawyer Strosnider rips a ball into the right-center gap vs the Fresno State Bulldogs. (Mar. 7, 2025) | Brian McLean/KillerFrogs (TCU On SI)

Strosnider exploded onto the college baseball scene by hitting a whopping .350 at the plate as a true freshman. The outfielder made 55 starts for the Frogs in 2025, 31 of them in right field and 23 of them at designated hitter. For most of the season, Strosnider hit second in TCU's lineup because of his ability to get in scoring position.

The freshman outfielder also became the first freshman since 2001 to post a quadruple-double with 13 doubles, 10 triples, 11 home runs and 10 stolen bases.

2025 Season Stats: .350 average, 52 runs, 77 hits, 13 doubles, 10 triples, 11 home runs, 51 runs batted in, a .646 slugging percentage, and 10 stolen bases.

If Strosnider can produce at the same level—or even take another step forward—during his sophomore season, TCU's lineup will have the necessary pop it needs to match up against any program in the country. The outfielder is currently listed as the No. 1 prospect from the Big 12 in the 2026 MLB Draft.

Tommy LaPour | RHP, Junior

Tommy LaPour fires a pitch to a Cincinnati Bearcats hitter. (May, 9 2025) | Brian McLean/KillerFrogs (TCU On SI)

After a stellar sophomore season with the Frogs in 2025, LaPour returns as one of the most lethal right-handed pitchers in college baseball. With a fastball that's reached triple digits before, and off-speed stuff that fools even the best hitters in the country, there's reason to believe that the junior is going to dominate on Friday nights once again.

2025 Season Stats: 3.09 earned run average, 8-3 record, 90.1 innings pitched, 31 earned runs allowed, 88 strikeouts, .231 opponent batting average.

According to D1Baseball, LaPour is currently regarded as the No. 2 draft prospect in the Big 12 entering the 2026 MLB Draft. If the righty improves on a stellar 2025 season, he'll almost certainly be a first-round pick in this year's draft.

Chase Brunson | OF, Junior

Chase Brunson signals to the bullpen after hitting a homerun vs the Kansas Jayhawks. (April 11, 2025) | Brian McLean/KillerFrogs (TCU On SI)

Brunson remains one of the most intriguing draft prospects in college baseball. As previously mentioned in previous articles, the outfielder may be the most slept-on outfielder in the country. While Franco and Strosnider made national headlines in their first years on campus, Brunson remained a steady presence in the TCU lineup.

In 2024, Brunson's appeared in 43 games as a true freshman before he saw limited action after an injury late in the season. The outfielder put together a triumphant return as a sophomore with a team-leading 12 home runs.

2025 Season Stats: .317 average, 56 runs, 71 hits, 13 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 46 runs batted in , .554 slugging percentage, and nine stolen bases.

At 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, Brunson has the ideal body frame that many MLB scouts look for in an outfielder. If the center-fielder can hit above .300 at the plate this season, there's reason to believe that he'll solidify his spot as a first-round draft pick.

Recommended Articles

Powered by KillerFrogs.com