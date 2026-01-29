Frogs Have Top-100 Players Across Multiple Class Levels

The Horned Frogs are set for another strong season, with hopes of returning to the College World Series, and there are many reasons fans believe they can. The Horned Frogs are ranked 10th in the preseason poll, are returning a lot of talent, and are bringing in a ton of new talent.

Perfect Game recently released rankings breaking down the top 100 players in each class, and by no surprise, the Horned Frogs had players land on these lists. Here is a look at the 11 Horned Frogs who found their names on one of the lists.

Horned Frogs Featured on the Top Upperclassmen List

Chase Brunson | Junior Outfielder- #13 on list

Chase Brunson landed at number 13 on the list. The outfielder has continued to impress at TCU and is slated for another stellar year. Last season, Brunson led TCU with 12 home runs and hit .313 with a .391 on-base percentage and a .549 slugging percentage. He was also one of TCU’s best defensive players, showcasing his speed and range in the outfield, while remaining a threat on the basepaths. Brunson is expected to be a key middle-of-the-pack bat and an important defender again in 2026. His combination of offensive production, defensive ability, and athleticism is why he finds himself in the top 15 upperclassmen.

Tommy LaPour | Junior RHP- #25 on list

TCU ace Tommy LaPour finds himself at number 25 on the list. Lapour had a major breakout season last year and is set to pick up right where he left off. He led the team in innings pitched (90.1), strikeouts (88), and posted a 3.09 ERA. Last season, he was electric, featuring a fastball in the high 90s and a breaking ball that kept hitters guessing. LaPour is expected to remain TCU’s Friday night starter and looks poised to improve even further this season.

Louis Rodriguez | Senior RHP- #29 on list

Just behind Tommy LaPour at number 29 on the list is Louis Rodriguez, who was a key piece of TCU’s success last season. He finished the year with a 3.19 ERA over 48 innings of work. Rodriguez’s impact goes beyond velocity — he features a wide range of pitches with excellent control and placement. The senior pitcher was expected to have another important season, but will unfortunately miss it due to Tommy John surgery.

Horned Frogs Featured On The Top Sophomore List

Sawyer Strosnider | Sophomore Outfielder- #3 on list

There was never a doubt that TCU star outfielder Sawyer Strosnider would land on this list, as he is number 3. He was so impressive in his freshman campaign and was so valuable to this team. Strosnider hit .350 with a .420 OBP and .650 SLG last season. He set a TCU program record with 10 triples, added 11 home runs and 10 stolen bases, and was a solid defensive outfielder early in the season with a very strong arm and excellent range. Strosnider is expected to be a high draft selection in the 2026 draft and is also slated to be a major piece to this Horned Frog team.

Noah Franco | Sophomore Outfielder- #5 on list

Noah Franco was another star last season and made his presence felt in his freshman campaign, allowing him to land at number 5 on the list. He had impressive numbers of .313/.396/.548. He led TCU in doubles with 16 and tied Strosnider for second place in team home runs with 11. He arguably has one of the strongest arms on the team, and he can also pitch if needed. If Franco can pick up where he left off, he has the chance to be an All-American this season.

Mason Brassfield | Sophomore LHP- #19 on list

Mason Bassfield finds himself at number 19 on this list, which is well deserved. He stood out among the other freshman pitchers at TCU last season and handled his role very well. He posted a 4.09 ERA in 61.2 innings with 68 strikeouts in his first year with the Frogs. The young pitcher has a unique arm slot, which makes his pitches very deceptive. He will likely get an increased role this season, and he is more than ready.y.

Nolan Traeger | Sophomore Catcher- #25 on list

Nolan Traeger was a major piece of TCU’s team last season, both defensively and offensively. He will have an even bigger role this season without Karson Bowen. He was a rock behind the plate last season and posted strong offensive numbers of.327/.429/.472. Traeger only struck out 29 times in 2025, which was the lowest mark among qualified hitters in TCU’s lineup. This is extremely impressive for a freshman, and he’s only going to get better.

Trever Baumler | Sophomore RHP- #75 on list

Baumler had his ups and downs for sure last season, but there is no doubt that the talent and skill set is there. The young pitcher had a stellar summer pitching season and is no doubt continuing to improve. He will likely have an expanded pitching role this season and will definitely be needed with the loss of a lot of TCU’s major arms from last season.

Horned Frogs Featured On The Top Freshman List

Lucas Franco | Freshman INF- #8 on list

Finding the top ten for incoming freshmen is Lucas Franco. Last season, he was ranked among the top 75 prospects for the 2025 MLB Draft. Franco holds his high school’s record for walks and is tied for stolen bases. Last season, he hit .430 with 13 extra-base hits. He should be a major piece of this TCU team this season.

Uli Fernsler | Freshman LHP- #13 on list

Uli Fernsler was also a top 75 prospect for the 2025 MLB Draft. He was the Michigan Gatorade Player of the Year last year, going 4-1 with a 0.36 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 36 innings. He will likely get a solid role as a freshman for TCU and is set to make an impact right away.

Brady Dallimore | Freshman Catcher- #27 on list

Brady Dallimore was a standout high school player and was ranked 194 on Baseball’s Top 500 prospects for the 2025 MLB Draft. He posted a career .458 batting average, with 39 doubles and 13 home runs. He will be a great addition to back up Nolan Traeger this season.

