TCU Opens 2022 Baseball Campaign At MLB4 Tournament In Scottsdale

TCU baseball kickstarts their 2022 season in Scottsdale, Ariz., for the MLB4 Tournament. Where can you watch your Frogs and what can we expect from them this weekend?

We've waited a long time to see TCU baseball back on the diamond. We'll have to wait a little longer to see them take back Lupton Stadium– their home opener kicks off Tuesday.

MLB4 Tournament Schedule

Friday, Feb. 18, 2:00 p.m. CT: Cal vs. Houston

Friday, Feb. 18, 6:00 p.m. CT: TCU vs. San Diego State

Saturday, Feb. 19, 2:00 p.m. CT: TCU vs. Cal

Saturday, Feb. 19, 6:00 p.m. CT: Houston vs. San Diego State

Sunday, Feb. 20, 11:00 a.m. CT: Houston vs. TCU

Sunday, Feb. 20, 3:00 p.m. CT: Cal vs. San Diego State

How You Can Watch TCU Baseball

If you're lucky enough to make your way to Scottsdale this weekend, the tournament will be held at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, home of the Rockies and Diamondbacks' spring training (which is currently not in use).

Otherwise, catch TCU's opening game against San Diego State on MLB Network. All games can be listened to on KTCU 88.7FM or Sirius XM 84 and 89.

You won't be able to stream on ESPN+ just yet, but all Big 12 games will be.

Dawn Of A New Era

When TCU throws their opening pitch Friday against San Diego State, it will officially begin coach Kirk Saarloos' tenure with TCU. Saarloos was hired in June, just after the 2021 season came to a close.

Saarloos has been with the team for 10 years as a pitching coach. He led the team to program records in ERA and was a popular player's choice to take the head coaching position. Previous coach Jim Schlossnagle left TCU for Texas A&M after 18 successful seasons in Fort Worth.

What To Expect From TCU

Unbiased here, TCU is the best team in this tournament. They're the lone ranked participant and field the most talent. Though these games are by no stretch "easy," there's winnable contests here that could get the Frogs off on the right foot.

All-Big 12 selection Austin Krob makes his 2022 debut Friday against San Diego State. Getting Krob out there early gives TCU to make an opening statement against an Aztec team that will also be strong on the mound. It's also a strategic showcase for their ace on TCU's lone televised game this weekend.

Sophomore Riley Cornelio gets his first start of the season against a strong Cal team. The Golden Bears are the most highly-ranked team behind TCU. Grad transfer Brett Walker suits up Sunday against Houston, continuing his role from Oregon where he was the Sunday starter at times.

Transfers are expected to make an immediate impact this weekend, with Washington grad transfer Michael Petrie likely getting the start at catcher. Junior college transfer Reed Spenrath will also see his first start as a Horned Frog at first base.

Sizing Up The Opponents

San Diego State was picked third in the Mountain West Conference coaches poll to begin the season. TJ Fondain will start for the Aztecs, a first baseman turned pitcher. San Diego State loses a lot of batting production, but has a deep rotation that may keep this game a defensive slugfest against Krob.

Cal is one of eight schools nationally to have multiple players listed on the Golden Spikes Award list: OF Dylan Beavers and RHP Josh White. However, Steven Zobac will get the start for the Golden Bears. The junior is also a two-way player, making 14 pitching appearances last season while also making 44 starts in the outfield. He posted a 4.66 ERA while also providing juice at the plate, hitting five home runs in 2021.

Houston announced their starting rotation for the weekend, but omitted a starter against TCU. Their team strength lies on returning pitching production but they lost a lot of batting power.

2022 MLB4 Tournament

Who: TCU Horned Frogs, Cal Golden Bears, San Diego State Aztecs, Houston Cougars

Where: Salt River Fields, Scottsdale, Ariz.

When: Feb. 18-20, 2022

TV: MLB Network (select games)

