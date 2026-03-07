On Friday night, the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs faced off against the Tulane Green Wave in the first of a three-game series. After a walk-off against Abilene Christian earlier in the midweek, head coach Kirk Saarloos' squad looked to keep its momentum going against a solid Tulane team.

It was Mason Brassfield getting the start for the Frogs on the mound. After a couple of unsavory starts to begin the season, Friday night gave the sophomore the perfect opportunity to find his rhythm.

As a team, TCU's offense looked sharp the entire game. Not only were the Frogs finding barrels left and right, but they were also doing the little things right. Cole Cramer, Nolan Traeger, Kyuss Gargett, Lucas Franco, and Colton Griffin all recorded multi-hit games.

It was a grand slam from Lucas Franco in the seventh inning that really broke things open for the Frogs. The crooked inning late in the game led TCU to a 10-2 win to open the weekend series.

Feb 14, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; Arkansas vs TCU during the Shriner's Children's College Showdown at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Mason Brassfield Sets the Tone With Career-High 10 Strikeouts

Brassfield's start against the Green Wave was more than just a solid outing for the lefty. It set the tone for the entire night. Because of how good Brassfield's slider looked all night, it kept Tulane hitters guessing for nearly five complete innings. What may be even more impressive is how he responded to adversity.

It was in the fifth inning that the lefty truly ran into trouble. After a pair of singles and a walk, Tulane threatened to jump back into the game. The Green Wave had already scored twice in the inning, due to an RBI fielder's choice and a wild pitch, and threatened to score once more with a runner on second base. Instead of allowing the pressure to get to him, Brassfield struck out the next batter he faced to conclude his outing on the mound.

The lefty ended his night with 5.0 innings pitched, while allowing three hits and two earned runs. He also struck out a career-high 10 batters, utilizing a slider that continues to get better as the season goes on.

TCU Bullpen Shines as Horned Frogs Pull Away Late vs. Tulane

While the sophomore’s performance caught plenty of attention, TCU’s bullpen made the night even more impressive. After Brassfield's night on the mound had concluded, Saarloos handed the ball off to Nate Stern, who threw two scoreless innings for the Frogs with just a pair of walks. Stern also induced a massive double play for the Frogs in the seventh inning to keep Tulane from cutting into TCU's lead.

Trever Baumler and Tyler Phenow both tossed a scoreless inning each to help close out the win. Both of the righties allowed baserunners, but responded nicely by keeping the Green Wave from creeping back into the game.

While TCU’s bullpen has not exactly been tested by the toughest stretch of competition over the last few games, the improvement has still been noticeable. After some shaky outings earlier in the season, the Horned Frogs are beginning to get much steadier production from their relief arms.

Regardless of the opponent, that kind of progress matters because it gives TCU a much better chance to protect leads and control games once conference play arrives. Even with the focus remaining on Tulane this weekend, several TCU arms appear to be settling in nicely.

TCU Baseball vs. Tulane Game 2 Preview - Lance Davis Takes the Mound

The Horned Frogs will look to take a commanding series lead Saturday afternoon when right-hander Lance Davis (0-2, 9.58 ERA) takes the mound against Tulane left-hander Beau Sampson (0-1, 13.50 ERA) at 4 pm (check TCU X for weather updates/game delays) at Lupton Stadium. After Friday's dominant performance, momentum is firmly in TCU's corner.

